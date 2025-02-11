Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ultra-romantic bedroom terrace revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never showcased the inside of their private bedroom, but we have now seen their jaw-dropping bedroom terrace and it's so spectacular.

A video shared by Luxury Homes on YouTube has amazing footage around their mammoth Montecito mansion, including a look at their master bedroom balcony.

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

The gorgeous area has a pergola style roof wrapped in picture-perfect vines. It has been styled with potted plants, a chair and a sofa, making it the ideal spot to relax on balmy evenings.

Eagle-eyed fans may spy the telescope on the side of the terrace, and we've previously seen that Harry and Meghan also have a telescope in their home office, indicating that star spotting is perhaps a favourite pastime of the Sussexes.

Gorgeous garden

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's garden has a hill which is perfect for water fun

The view from the terrace is over their beautifully landscaped gardens, a space we've been able to admire on a few occasions.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Archie in their idyllic garden

Their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, showcased a few looks at their family garden, including moments where Prince Archie played football with his grandmother Doria, the little one also fed their chickens and picked oranges from the trees.

© Photo: Netflix The palm trees can be seen in this shot

From the terrace, the couple will be able to gaze over at the sentimental palm trees on their 7.38-acre estate. Meghan revealed the backstory behind their special trees when speaking to The Cut. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

In the same interview, The Duchess revealed: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Celebrity neighbours

© Variety via Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom live near the Sussexes

Montecito is an area that's a hit with the A-list, so the Sussexes have a whole host of celebrity neighbours including the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Until recently, Meghan's friend Ellen DeGeneres lived nearby, but now she has relocated to the UK, with an idyllic home in the Cotswolds. The former talk show host snapped up a luxurious £15 million farmhouse, paying £2.5 million over the asking price to secure it.

© Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres has moved to the UK

As well as famous faces, the area is filled with movers and shakers of Montecito and a source tells HELLO! that "they are active members of an exclusive social circle in Montecito".

"They support their friends' causes and make it a point to show up," the insider close to the couple explained.

Is Harry happy in the US?

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple have no move plans

In 2024, Prince Harry spoke at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit, and he appeared to rule out a UK return for him and his family. "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said before explaining that his children have the freedom to do things that they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."