Michael Strahan's private lounge at impressive $15m NYC apartment
Michael Strahan cuddling his dog at his home in NYC© Instagram

The Good Morning America host has a home in the Big Apple 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
As an NFL champ-turned-broadcaster, Michael Strahan is fortunate to have impressive real estate. The Good Morning America co-host, 53, has an apartment in New York worth $15 million.

Michael's pad in the Big Apple is the perfect place to stay as he films the morning program in Times Square.

The former sports star has shared the occasional photo of his home on the East Coast, and it looks spectacular. 

Michael Strahan standing outside GMA studio in a grey suit with his arms outstretched © Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin
Michael Strahan lives and works in New York City

Michael Strahan's NYC living room with sky-high ceilings

Michael's living room in particular is stunning. In this photo, he's sat with his beloved pooch in his lounge. In the background, we can see sky-high ceilings, grey furniture and large floor-to-ceiling doors leading out onto a terrace.

Another snap of home shows Michael cuddled up with his other dog on his grey sofa. It also gives us a glimpse outside onto the terrace which has stairs leading up to the floor above.

Michael Strahan cuddling is dog in his living room at home© Instagram
Michael Strahan has an impressive home in NYC

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, and people walking their dogs.

Michael has an apartment in NYC worth $15m© Instagram
Michael is a dog lover

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

George Stephanopoulos with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan © ABC
Michael Strahan with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Michael Strahan's private life away from his career

Michael keeps his fans updated on his socials with what's going on in his family life and the former NFL player has also shared some snaps of his kids at his home enjoying some downtime.

Away from his career as a news anchor, Michael is a proud dad of four. He shares Isabella and Sophia, 20, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. He also shares two older children, Tanita, 32, and Michael Jr, 29, with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael Strahan at Disney with his twin daughters© Instagram
Michael Strahan is a proud father

Back in 2023, Michael opened up about navigating his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophie, leaving home to head for college. 

The GMA star revealed at the time that Isabella was heading to the University of Southern California while Sophie was heading to Duke in North Carolina.

Pictured: Television host Michael Strahan during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon© Getty Images
Michael Strahan

"I used to feel like, 'I can't wait to get them out. You know, [I'd think], 'You're teenage girls, you're working my nerves, you're talking about boys, I don't need to hear all that or Imma hurt somebody'," he told The View.

He added: "Now I'm happy," before admitting: "I'm gonna miss them, but I want them to grow."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: GMA's Micheal Strahan and his daughter Isabella discuss her cancer journey

However, Michael's family was faced with a harrowing time when Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer. After undergoing several surgeries – including on her 19th birthday – radiation, and chemotherapy, the model was officially declared cancer-free in the summer of last year, she returned to school at the University of California.

Reflecting on her difficult health journey, Isabella told People: "Obviously you can't predict what will happen and that's a little scary. But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."

