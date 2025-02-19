Michael Strahan's private lounge at impressive $15m NYC apartment

As an NFL champ-turned-broadcaster, Michael Strahan is fortunate to have impressive real estate. The Good Morning America co-host, 53, has an apartment in New York worth $15 million.

Michael's pad in the Big Apple is the perfect place to stay as he films the morning program in Times Square.

The former sports star has shared the occasional photo of his home on the East Coast, and it looks spectacular.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Michael Strahan lives and works in New York City

Michael Strahan's NYC living room with sky-high ceilings

Michael's living room in particular is stunning. In this photo, he's sat with his beloved pooch in his lounge. In the background, we can see sky-high ceilings, grey furniture and large floor-to-ceiling doors leading out onto a terrace.

Another snap of home shows Michael cuddled up with his other dog on his grey sofa. It also gives us a glimpse outside onto the terrace which has stairs leading up to the floor above.

© Instagram Michael Strahan has an impressive home in NYC

In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, and people walking their dogs.

© Instagram Michael is a dog lover

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

© ABC Michael Strahan with his GMA co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Michael Strahan's private life away from his career

Michael keeps his fans updated on his socials with what's going on in his family life and the former NFL player has also shared some snaps of his kids at his home enjoying some downtime.

Away from his career as a news anchor, Michael is a proud dad of four. He shares Isabella and Sophia, 20, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli. He also shares two older children, Tanita, 32, and Michael Jr, 29, with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

© Instagram Michael Strahan is a proud father

Back in 2023, Michael opened up about navigating his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophie, leaving home to head for college.

The GMA star revealed at the time that Isabella was heading to the University of Southern California while Sophie was heading to Duke in North Carolina.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan

"I used to feel like, 'I can't wait to get them out. You know, [I'd think], 'You're teenage girls, you're working my nerves, you're talking about boys, I don't need to hear all that or Imma hurt somebody'," he told The View.

He added: "Now I'm happy," before admitting: "I'm gonna miss them, but I want them to grow."

However, Michael's family was faced with a harrowing time when Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer. After undergoing several surgeries – including on her 19th birthday – radiation, and chemotherapy, the model was officially declared cancer-free in the summer of last year, she returned to school at the University of California.

Reflecting on her difficult health journey, Isabella told People: "Obviously you can't predict what will happen and that's a little scary. But I don't think you can solely live in fear. I think I should live every day. Take every opportunity. I see the impact that can come from sharing my experience. I want to be a voice."