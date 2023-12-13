GMA's Michael Strahan shares rare look inside LA home as he reunites with daughter

Michael Strahan loves nothing more than being a father and this year, he went through quite the change when his youngest children, 18-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia, flew the nest.

The Good Morning America star has since been getting used to life as an empty nester, with the company of his two beloved dogs, Enzo and Zuma.

However, over the weekend, the TV favorite was reunited with his daughter Isabella at his home in LA. Isabella is studying at the University of Southern California, and it appears as if the father-daughter duo had a great time together, along with Enzo and Zuma, who also featured in the picture.

What's more, the photo gave a rare look inside Michael's stunning LA home, featuring an open-plan living room and a festive Christmas tree, as well as artwork displayed on the walls.

"Nothing better then Enzo and Zuma to put a smile on my face…. Of course they wanted a treat so it wasn’t unconditional. LOL," he wrote alongside the photos of him smiling while sitting on the couch with his dogs.

Isabella was the person behind the camera, and made sure her dad gave her credit for the pictures. "Photo creds," she told her dad via the comments section.

Back in August when Isabella flew the nest, proud dad Michael paid tribute to her ahead of her big move away from home, sharing on Instagram: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!"

Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!" Amidst all her successes, one thing stands out—Isabella's bio change on Instagram to "USC ‘27."

Isabella's twin, Sophia, meanwhile, has gone off to study at North Carolina, at Duke College. At the time of her departure from NYC, the GMA star shared several pictures of himself with the teenager, both taken outside the college and at Target, where they were shopping for dorm supplies.

"Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," he wrote in the caption.

Michael spends several days a week in LA where he hosts Fox NFL Sundays. For the rest of the week, he lives in New York City, in a gorgeous apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios.

When it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

