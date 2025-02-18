Amanda Holden's model daughter Lexi copies her in satin crop top and waist-length hair

Amanda Holden is no stranger to tonal dressing, but her fans are not the only ones who have been taking notes on her fashion choices.

The Heart Radio star reshared an Instagram post by her teenage daughter Lexi wearing a wine-coloured satin co-ord during a sun-soaked trip. The 19-year-old posed in the 'Bordeaux' top from Moorelly which has a straight neckline, halter-neck straps and finished just above her belly button.

© Instagram Lexi Hughes modelled a satin co-ord in her latest Instagram post

She teamed the £47 top with the matching £68 low-rise trousers and gold accessories, including layered chain necklaces, oversized leaf earrings and sunglasses.

With her waist-length blonde hair left straight, Lexi was the spitting image of her mother. In 2022, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda shared a clip of her crimson-red flared trousers and matching lace top with fur cuffs.

© GC Images The Britain's Got Talent star has long worn tonal outfits

More recently, she has been spotted leaving Global Studios in a cherry knitted dress and matching boots, and aubergine silk skirt and a fluffy jacket – all accessorised with sunglasses and flowing hairstyles, of course.

In 2024, Lexi took a big step in her modelling career shortly before heading to university. Mother-of-two Amanda - who also shares Hollie with Chris Hughes - shared photos of her daughter on the catwalk at London Fashion Week and wrote a gushing tribute that read: "We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show.

"This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A levels and she got herself into a great University. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It’s a wonderful moment for her."

Meanwhile, she revealed Lexi's thoughts on the experience. "I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience. The other models were really nice to me backstage, and it was so much fun."

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo often wear matching outfits

While Lexi has found her confidence in the fashion world, sharing her outfits on social media, Amanda has previously defended her daughter's decision to post bikini photos.

Addressing her daughter's "body positivity", she told the MailOnline: "Lexi did speak to me and her dad about this. She is 18 years old now, so I feel like she's confident and we have always encouraged body positivity in our house.

"I feel like if she's ready to do that then we're all for it. She knows what could happen from doing it, but I think she should be able to do what she wants, when she wants, and at 18 that's the correct time to do it.

"I wouldn't have encouraged it before, she posted a photo last year in a bikini when she was 17 but again, that's her choice. We are happy if she is happy."

