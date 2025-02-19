Meghan Markle's latest home photo is tinged with sadness

Meghan Markle has been delighting fans with her social media posts since her return to Instagram on New Year's Day, and on Tuesday she shared a new snap to promote her brand, As Ever.

The image showed her drizzling honey on her croissant on a picture-perfect al fresco breakfast table, but eagle-eyed fans may notice the shadow by her side – her beloved dog, Guy, who passed away earlier in the year.

The pooch admired the champagne breakfast with his nose up at the table and we don't blame him – it looks delicious.

On 7 January Meghan released a beautiful heartfelt tribute to her late dog, including family footage of him over the years. Watch...

WATCH: Meghan Markle shared a sweet tribute to her beloved pet

In a lengthy caption, the Duchess explained the pooch's backstory, writing: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love.

"They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for."

The outside table shot may appear to be a home photo, but it's in fact more likely to be an arranged shoot at a dedicated location. For Meghan's cookery series, With Love, Meghan, she hired out a jaw-dropping $8 million mansion nearby.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The Duchess hired a mansion for the filming of her series

The property is 4,500 square feet, boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and has a huge lawn and patio



According to MailOnline, the gorgeous house belongs to Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, who are an influential couple in the Montecito high society set.

© Instagram Meghan was seen baking in her own kitchen

The rented home is reportedly just two miles from Meghan's $11m home, and it seems to have been styled very meticulously to suit the Duchess' chic style.

Both kitchens have copper pots hanging as a feature and both lawns are kept immaculately mowed.

Meghan's new brand, As Ever

© As Ever The website landing page appears to show Meghan and Lilibet strolling across a lawn with two palm trees

Shortly after sharing an update about her new lifestyle brand online, Meghan started following one new account on Instagram – her brand account, of course!

Her brand's Instagram page underwent a makeover to reflect As Ever's new image. Meghan's new logo is pale blue and features a palm tree and two hummingbirds.

© As Ever The logo for As Ever

In his memoir, Spare, Harry recalled the time a hummingbird got into his house after his grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

"I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes," the Duke penned. "Then a mate said: 'Could be a sign, you know? Some cultures see hummingbirds as spirits, he said. Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them 'resurrection birds.'"