Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family kitchen is a total dream - best glimpses

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the US with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are firmly settled stateside along with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and inside their Montecito mansion they have the most amazing kitchen. We've rounded up the best glimpses inside their private cooking space, get prepared to be green with envy…

Before the royals purchased the sprawling estate it was listed on rental platform Giggster, for people to hire out for photoshoots and events and this has given fans revealing looks inside. One of the photos on the website show the kitchen/dining set up.

The open-plan space features exposed wooden beams, a rustic stone fireplace and chic wooden floors.

The family's kitchen is so rustic

The kitchen space was originally comprised of dark kitchen cabinets, which have since been switched for a lighter shade, and there are two impressive marble-topped islands. There is also enough room for two dining tables – one for adults and one for kids!

FACTS: Everything you need to know about the King Edward VII Hospital where Sarah Ferguson had surgery

There are spotlights to illuminate the room, as well as French doors opening outside.

Prince Archie bakes in their beautiful kitchen

WATCH: See Archie baking in huge kitchen

In the couple's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, they included glimpses of their life in America, and one of the adorable clips was of Prince Archie getting stuck into baking in their family kitchen. The tot was helped by Meghan's niece Ashleigh as he attempted muffins.

STORY: Change to King Charles' residence after Trooping the Colour announced

Just like the rest of their property, the room is the perfect balance between traditional and luxurious. Elsewhere, the Sussexes have a games room, a wine cellar and a cosy cinema room.

© Giggster Check out the family's amazing pool

Outside the beauty continues with an epic swimming pool complete with loungers, a pond, a chicken coop and plenty of space for the children to roam. They are also kept entertained with a giant playpark which was already installed before the couple took out a mortgage on the home.

Their property is stunning inside and out

The exterior of the house is very impressive with a huge front door, climbing foliage and traditional rustic shutters. The property is officially known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, and it certainly lives up to its French name with a postcard-worthy façade.

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle afford their mammoth £11 million home?

The Sussexes have a beautiful garden

In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed that her and Harry fell in love with the house instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

In Harry's book Spare he touched on how the couple paid for the lavish mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be moving?

The pair have made no suggestion of wanting to move from their lovely home, especially after falling in love with it at first sight. It is believed Archie attends a school nearby so that would also give them another reason to stay in the sought after location of Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given up their UK home

It doesn't look likely that relocation back to the UK would be on the cards for Harry and Meghan. They have now given up the lease at their former Windsor property, Frogmore Cottage and the Duke has also expressed his concerns for his family's safety when in England due to his security being pulled.