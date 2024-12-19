Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share new look at 'healing' garden with children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans around the world when they shared their 2024 Christmas card featuring their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and their beloved dogs.

Not only did it allow us to admire the loving family moment, how big their children are getting and Lilibet's gorgeous hair, it also gave us a chance to swoon over their dreamy Montecito garden once again.

WATCH: Prince Harry tends to private garden as Meghan Markle picks fresh flowers in wholesome home video

One of the images used on their festive card appears to have been taken in the grounds of their sprawling private estate.

The photograph included the little ones running to their famous parents, who were greeting them with open arms, and behind the family, their stunning outdoor space could be seen.

© Archewell The photo was taken inside the family's Montecito estate

They were all standing on a wide paved pathway with a verdant lawn and perfectly manicured flowerbeds of lavender in the background. The space also featured lots of trees, providing shade from the Santa Barbara sunshine and making the garden nice and private for the family.

© Archewell The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list

Harry and Meghan's garden has been the location of choice for a few of their appearances over the years. Here are the best looks…

Best garden glimpses

© Photo: Netflix The family played football on their lawn

Their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, showcased a good few looks at their family garden, including moments when Prince Archie played football, fed their chickens and picked oranges from the trees.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

The Sussexes also appeared from their idyllic terrace in a video to promote the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund in 2023, where their two large palm trees could be seen in the distance.

© RT Youth Power Fund The couple sat on their picture-perfect terrace

The two palms are very sentimental to the family, as Meghan revealed when speaking to The Cut. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

In the same interview, Meghan revealed: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

Harry and Meghan had a photoshoot at home

The couple also posed in their outdoor space for their TIME cover in 2021, showcasing the utopia to the world.

Within their 7.38 acres of land, there is also a family swimming pool and a huge adventure playground – making it a haven for the kids.