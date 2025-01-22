King Charles' residence issues closure notice to public

King Charles III's Sandringham team has released a statement about a last-minute closure at the royal residence.

On Tuesday, an Instagram Story was added and it read: "Sandringham Terrace Café will close on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 January. Sandringham Restaurant remains open as usual."

The Sandringham Estate website explains: "The Terrace Takeaway Café offers snacks on the go for when you're exploring extensive Royal Parkland," so we're sure the visitors will be pleased when it reopens on Friday.

The formal gardens at Sandringham are set to reopen in February and the house is set to throw open its doors in spring.

Did you know there is a Parkrun held every Saturday at 9am within the Royal Parkland at Sandringham?

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla spent the Christmas period at Sandringham, away from his London residence of Clarence House.

After a festive jaunt in Norfolk, the royal couple headed to Scotland and stayed at Balmoral Castle.

The Scottish castle's grounds are due to reopen on 24 January after a period of closure. The website reads: "You will be able to enjoy a relaxed walk in the grounds, view the exterior of the Castle and also have an opportunity to visit the Mews Gift Shop and the Restaurant."

In April, the castle doors will open and visitors will be allowed into the ballroom to observe the 2025 exhibition.

Will there be a big move into the palace?

Despite acceding to the throne in 2023, His Majesty still remains living at Clarence House and not Buckingham Palace.

It has previously been announced that the King will not be relocating until 2027 and that's due to the palace's extensive renovations.

The extensive £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, and now the monarch has taken the reins of the mission.

"The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents. The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years," the royal website reads.

The 775-room property is an iconic landmark, and the vast building even has a secret swimming pool and its own post office.

The building has been a staple backdrop for many royal occasions including coronations, weddings, and jubilees.

