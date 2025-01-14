Ben Affleck's visit from the FBI explained after agents pictured at his $20m home

Ben Affleck raised a few eyebrows when the FBI and the LA County Sheriff's Department were pictured outside his $20 million Brentwood home on Sunday, January 12.

The authorities waited for several minutes before leaving the property after it became clear Ben wasn't home.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce

The reason for the unexpected house call has now been revealed, with a representative for the FBI press relations office explaining the visit was in relation to "unauthorized drone activity".

"Members of the FBI's Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades Fire relative to unauthorized drone activity," the spokesperson told Page Six.

"Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason."

According to TMZ, the authorities were investigating an incident in which a firefighting aircraft was damaged after a private drone collided with it.

© GC Images Ben's home was visited by the FBI and local law enforcement

The aircraft was helping the LAFD battle the wildfires that have been blazing throughout Los Angeles County since January 7.

Ben's home has avoided sustaining any damage from the fires, but last week he was seen rushing to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's Pacific Palisades house after evacuation orders came through for those living in the path of the wildfire.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department issued a warning about the wildfires, asking people to evacuate as the blaze grew in intensity.

© AKGS Ben raced to make sure Jennifer and their kids were safe

"People in the area of Palisades need to evacuate now due to a rapidly moving wildfire," the statement read.

"Pack all people and pets into your vehicle and leave the area immediately. If you are not in the mandatory evacuation zone, stay off the roads to allow first responders and evacuees to move quickly."

© MSNBC Jennifer lost a friend in the fires

Jennifer and Ben married in 2005 and split in 2018; they share kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12.

Jennifer has been staying in a rental home close to Ben's abode while her Brentwood farmhouse is being renovated.

After ensuring his children were safe, the next day Ben checked on neighbors around his Brentwood suburb, ensuring they were okay.

© GC Images Ben checked the safety of his neighbors too

While Ben and his family have so far been lucky, Jennifer revealed the sad news last week that a friend from her church was killed in the fires.

"I did lose a friend, and it's really tender," she told MSNBC's Katy Tur, before asking that they not discuss any more details to honor the church and her friend's family.

So far, 24 people have died, but that number is expected to rise, and thousands of structures and homes have been destroyed since the fires broke out in the affluent Pacific Palisades area.

© Getty Images The Palisades Fire began on January 7

A new blaze, the Auto Fire, broke out on Monday in Ventura County and has scorched about 56 acres, but firefighters have successfully halted its forward progress, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

According to weather forecasters, the historic Santa Ana winds, which caused the fire to grow "rapidly and explosively" last week, will continue to influence weather conditions until Wednesday evening.