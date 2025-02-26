Storm Keating's exotic Dubai living situation confuses fans

Storm Keating documented her luxurious life in Dubai alongside her husband Ronan and their kids Cooper and Coco, but it left fans with questions about their living situation.

The Australian TV producer and the Boyzone singer have a stunning home in the Hertfordshire countryside thought to be worth £5 million, but they left it behind for sunnier climes in 2025.

© Instgram Storm Keating revealed she has been living in Dubai for two months with her family

Storm shared a series of photos of plush sunbeds on a glass balcony over the sea, a sun-dappled dining area underneath a terrace, and an infinity pool with uninterrupted views of the sunset.

© Instagram Fans were confused why Ronan and Storm's kids were not at school

"Dubai Days. Can’t believe we’ve been living here for almost 2 months already?! Wow #timeflieswhenyouarehavingfun and now we have our BESTIES living here too. Thank you [Dubai] for being so welcoming x," the mother-of-two captioned the post.

Cooper and Coco were enjoying the seaside lifestyle, as they were pictured munching on ice creams at the beach and paddling in the crystal clear sea. However, many were confused as to why they weren't at school amid the family relocation.

© Instagram Cooper and Coco were enjoying Dubai life in the family photos

"So nice to see how you enjoy. Only I also wonder how you do it with the children [and] their compulsory schooling? Distance learning? Homeschooling?" asked one, and another commented: "Permanent move? Or just stop-gap?"

A third noted Storm and Keating already split their time between the UK and Australia. "Thought you had moved back to Australia," one remarked.

Australia trip

© Instagram The Boyzone star quit his radio show to spend time with his wife and kids in 2024

Ronan quit Magic Radio Breakfast Show in August 2024 after seven years. The Dublin native stated he was looking forward to spending some "really important" time with his family. He said: "You know doing school runs and those things that I’ve missed out on. Waking up with my wife in the morning, you know? I know it sounds ridiculous but it's really important and I've missed that."

He also opened up about his travel plans, telling RSVP Magazine: "I’m going to concentrate on making an album, writing music and touring. We’re going to spend some time in Australia with Storm’s family.

"That will be for a few months. We’re going travelling for a while overseas," he continued, adding that his elder children Missy, Jack and Ali with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly will "visit us here and there."

Storm had previously shared idyllic pictures of their "life down under" before they jetted to Dubai.

UK home

© Instagram Ronan and Storm Keating moved into their dream home in 2021

It seems as though Storm and Ronan's relocation is not permanent, since he previously explained his home in Hertfordshire was their "last house move ever."

The 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker and his wife built their dream property from scratch and moved in back in 2021. Features include a kitchen overlooking the garden, a huge swimming pool, and a dining area with a grand piano in the corner.

© Instagram The couple's Hertfordshire home has an enormous pool terrace

On their dedicated Instagram account @thekeatingshouse, former boyband singer Ronan shared: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."