Ronan and Storm Keating's living room at £5m mansion is the chicest we've ever seen

We could not be more obsessed with Ronan and Storm Keating's interiors at their stunning Hertfordshire home.

The former Boyzone singer and his TV presenter wife moved into their dream property in 2021 after constructing it themselves and the couple often share glimpses inside the £5 million mansion.

WATCH: Storm Keating reveals cleaners left her former home in a 'disgraceful' state

Storm, who shares two children with The One Show presenter, clearly has an eye for seriously chic décor, and their living room is a mid-century dream.

Taking to Instagram, the Australian TV personality shared a sneak peek inside the lounge area in a photo showing their daughter Coco, three, jumping off the sofa. Our eyes were immediately drawn to the huge window taking up most of the wall, allowing heaps of light into the room – perfect for sunny autumn days.

In front of the window sits a cream, L-shaped sofa with grey stone tables divided up the seats. We also particularly love the hanging light fitting in the corner complete with an amber-coloured glass shade, adding a vintage feel with a modern twist.

MORE: Ronan Keating and wife Storm look so loved-up in gorgeous holiday snap

MORE: Ronan Keating gushes about wife Storm 'stealing his heart' for this special reason

© Instagram Ronan and Storm Keating's living room is super chic

Opposite the sofa, the couple have a huge stone table on which they've laid out some decorative coffee table books such as fashion ones like Tom Ford and The Beatles – no doubt chosen by the musician of the house, Ronan.

In front of the large table is a floor-to-ceiling panelled feature. The bottom appears to be a long, modern fireplace while the wooden effect above stretching to the ceiling again adds to the mid-century feel.

Storm's followers were also loving the look of the lounge, one person wrote in the comments: "That sofa looks so so comfy." Another said "So chic," while a third added: "Gorgeous."

© Samir Hussein Storm and Ronan met back in 2011

Storm and Ronan have shared more photos of their stunning home, including their seriously impressive kitchen area which overlooks the garden, their huge swimming pool, and their dining area which boasts a grand piano in the corner.

The Keatings family home, which has its own Instagram account @thekeatingshouse, has been a labour of love for the couple who undertook a huge construction project to build their dream abode.

In 2021, when they finally moved in, former boyband singer Ronan shared on Instagram: " Boyzone singer Ronan said there had been several delays in constructing their new property. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his son Cooper nestled among storage bags, he wrote: "We did the biggest and hopefully the last house move EVER last year.

"We finally moved into our new home - a house that @stormykeating built not because she wanted to, but because she had to get her family into their home regardless of Covid, Brexit and the unfortunate people we met along the way who took advantage of our naivety and trust."