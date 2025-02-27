Alex Jones defies Buckingham Palace protocol as she films inside King Charles' unseen home

Alex Jones gave a rare glimpse inside the private walls of Buckingham Palace as she shared a video taken inside King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal residence to her Instagram account.

According to the Royal Collection Trust, filming or photography of any kind is forbidden inside the palace walls, with the website reading: "Strictly no photography or filming at all is permitted inside Buckingham Palace."

The One Show presenter, who had permission to film as Buckingham Palace played host to the Grand Final of BBC 500 Words, the UK’s most celebrated children’s writing competition, used the opportunity to capture her own content in King Charles' royal headquarters. Watch the video...

© Instagram The One Show star was filming a special for the Grand Final of BBC 500 Words

The Welsh star was seen walking through a grand entryway illuminated by a breathtaking crystal chandelier. A plush, red velvet carpet created a pathway to a round mezzanine balcony decorated with ornate gold detailing.

WATCH: Alex Jones walks through King Charles' private hallways at Buckingham Palace

As the internal balustrade opened up, a long hallway leading to a private wing of the palace could be seen in the background, as a Buckingham Palace staff member stood outside a door.

Alex's video showcased just how incredible the inside of the landmark property is, complete with sky-high ceilings carved with intractable details, and towering hand-painted portraits lining the walls.

It's not the first time a TV presenter has captured content from inside the late Queen Elizabeth II's London home. In 2024, ITV's Lorraine Kelly concerned fans after sharing a photograph of herself alongside a portrait hanging in a wing of the royal residence.

© WPA Pool The ballroom is one of the grandest and most photographed areas of the palace

"We weren't allowed to take photos or videos inside when we visited. Special privileges?" quizzed one fan, as another wrote: "Didn’t think you could take pics inside royal residences?"

© Instagram Lorraine shared a photo of a portrait inside Buckingham Palace

Photography and videography aren't the only things prohibited inside royal residences.

When King Charles opened the palace gardens this summer for a series of Buckingham Palace garden parties, guests were subject to airport-style security checks.Restricted items include cigarettes, vapes, scissors, long umbrellas, pushchairs and buggies, as well as certain metal objects like knives and kirpans (the Sikh article of faith).