King Charles is applauded for major project at Buckingham Palace

King Charles, 76, is yet to move into Buckingham Palace and remains living at Clarence House while resurfacing works take place at the 775-room palace. On Tuesday, it was revealed that the monarch has enlisted the help of a team of apprentices for the renovations, providing a unique experience for young people.

The video, shared to 13.2million followers, showed some of the employees hard at work and the captions explained the roles are everything from carpenters to engineers. It also revealed that the renovations are happening to protect the building from "fire and flood".

This National Apprenticeship Week, meet some of the apprentices working on the Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme helping to safeguard heritage related skills and to protect the Palace for future generations.

Fans were keen to share their praise for the King's scheme and the comments section included one follower writing: "Very noble, keep up the good work," and another adding: "Such an amazing opportunity!!!" A third remarked: "Very cool! That would be a wonderful point on a resume. Resurfaced Buckingham."

The same video was shared on YouTube and received more love. "Yet again, the King is creating opportunities for young people, teaching skills that will lead to lifelong satisfying careers. Our young people deserve more of this all across the country, time for the politicians to follow the King's lead," added one member of the public.

The £369 million project commenced when Queen Elizabeth II was alive and involves futureproofing the palace. Charles is set to relocate to Buckingham Palace in 2027, when the renovations are nearing the end.

As well as his main home of Clarence House, where the Queen Mother once lived, Charles' country home, Highgrove House is very close to his heart. On Friday, the royal opened its doors for a glittering night of celebrations with a celebrity guestlist including the likes of David and Victoria Beckham and actors Stanley Tucci and Dame Helen Mirren.

A video shared to The King's Foundation's Instagram page revealed a sneak peek inside the house's massive kitchen.

In the shot, various fryers and hobs could be seen, as well as a giant extractor fan and eagle-eyed fans may notice that the windows look out onto the glorious grounds. Although it was a foggy winter's day, an outline of trees on Charles' estate could be seen through the window.

The "sensational" dining set-up was what bowled over fans, who couldn't help but comment. "Everything looked beautiful," penned one follower under the clip.

Highgrove has belonged to the King since 1980, and he used to live there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is where he and Queen Camilla go for their summer breaks. The gardens are the crowning glory and visitors love to take tours around them.