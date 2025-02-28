Googlebox's Izzi Warner's cosy home for private date nights with new boyfriend

We love seeing Izzi Warner on our screens alongside her sister, Ellie, in episodes of Channel 4's hugely popular show, Gogglebox.

The siblings have been on the programme since the beginning and have become firm favourites with fans over the years.

Typically, Ellie and Izzi film in Ellie's house in Leeds. However, in recent episodes, the sisters have been at Izzi's house instead.

Izzi lives in her lovely home with her two children, Bobby and Betsy, whom she shares with her ex-partner.

© Instagram From what we've seen on the show and photos on social media, Izzi's home is beautifully decorated and full of home comforts. It's the perfect blend of a family home and a cosy haven where she'll be able to enjoy romantic nights in with her new boyfriend.

© Instagram One corner of the home is stylish thanks to the chic dark navy paint on a feature wall, which is complemented with gold accents such as a circular shelf decorated with candles and small trinkets. The grey sofas are placed in front of a large TV unit which has been placed on the wall. The lounge and sitting area lead into a dining area, where a large rectangular table with grey suede chairs is placed underneath so the family can eat together.

© Instagram Meanwhile, Izzi's kitchen is gorgeous. The star has styled the room with pristine white tiles across the walls, which match the cream cabinets perfectly. The surfaces are wooden, and the floor tiles are a paisley monochrome print, giving the entire room a clean aesthetic.

© Instagram Outside, the garden looks equally pretty. The garden has plenty of foliage, including a rose bush, and there are tall fern trees around the edges, providing privacy.



© Instagram Izzi delighted fans recently when she confirmed her new romance with her partner, Toby. During a recent episode of Gogglebox, Izzi was showing her sister a Valentine's card she had received with a sweet message written inside. "Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's - a card in a box!" Izzi told Ellie. Reading out the card, she continued: "'To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I bloody adore you. Happy Valentine's Day, I love you loads and lots more. Toby'."

Pictures from social media also indicate she has made her new relationship 'Instagram official'.

On Ellie's page, Izzi was seen in some stunning snaps from a friend's wedding and one photo showed Toby planting a kiss on Izzi's cheek.

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg you both look amazing," while a second noted: "Ooooo who's the new man?" and a third chimed in: "You all look absolutely stunning."