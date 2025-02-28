Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Googlebox's Izzi Warner's cosy home for private date nights with new boyfriend
Izzi Warner standing next to her partner Toby smiling for a photo while attending a friends wedding© Instagram

Googlebox's Izzi Warner's cosy home for secret date nights with new boyfriend

The Channel 4 regular usually films at her sister Ellie's home 

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
We love seeing Izzi Warner on our screens alongside her sister, Ellie, in episodes of Channel 4's hugely popular show, Gogglebox.

The siblings have been on the programme since the beginning and have become firm favourites with fans over the years.

Typically, Ellie and Izzi film in Ellie's house in Leeds. However, in recent episodes, the sisters have been at Izzi's house instead.

Ellie and Izzi Warner holding their BAFTA and smiling for a photo at home in Leeds© Instagram
Ellie and Izzi have a tight bond

Izzi lives in her lovely home with her two children, Bobby and Betsy, whom she shares with her ex-partner.

Ellie Warner and Izzi Warner sitting on two chairs while filming Gogglebox at Izzi's home in Leeds© Instagram

From what we've seen on the show and photos on social media, Izzi's home is beautifully decorated and full of home comforts.

It's the perfect blend of a family home and a cosy haven where she'll be able to enjoy romantic nights in with her new boyfriend.

Izzi Warner's son poses for photo in a fancy dress costume while standing in the family living room© Instagram

One corner of the home is stylish thanks to the chic dark navy paint on a feature wall, which is complemented with gold accents such as a circular shelf decorated with candles and small trinkets.

The grey sofas are placed in front of a large TV unit which has been placed on the wall.

The lounge and sitting area lead into a dining area, where a large rectangular table with grey suede chairs is placed underneath so the family can eat together.

Izzi Warner wearing a pretty pink top with black leather trousers standing in the kitchen posing for a photo© Instagram

Meanwhile, Izzi's kitchen is gorgeous. 

The star has styled the room with pristine white tiles across the walls, which match the cream cabinets perfectly.

The surfaces are wooden, and the floor tiles are a paisley monochrome print, giving the entire room a clean aesthetic.

Izzi standing in her garden with her two children smiling for a photo© Instagram

Outside, the garden looks equally pretty. 

The garden has plenty of foliage, including a rose bush, and there are tall fern trees around the edges, providing privacy.

Ellie Warner, her partner Nat, and Izzi Warner with her partner, Toby, posing for a photo at a friends wedding© Instagram

Izzi delighted fans recently when she confirmed her new romance with her partner, Toby.

During a recent episode of Gogglebox, Izzi was showing her sister a Valentine's card she had received with a sweet message written inside.

"Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's - a card in a box!" Izzi told Ellie. Reading out the card, she continued: "'To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I bloody adore you. Happy Valentine's Day, I love you loads and lots more. Toby'."

Pictures from social media also indicate she has made her new relationship 'Instagram official'.

On Ellie's page, Izzi was seen in some stunning snaps from a friend's wedding and one photo showed Toby planting a kiss on Izzi's cheek.

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg you both look amazing," while a second noted: "Ooooo who's the new man?" and a third chimed in: "You all look absolutely stunning."

