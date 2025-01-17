Gogglebox's Daniel Lustig gives update on living arrangements with ex Stephen Webb

Gogglebox fans were devastated when Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig announced their break-up in April 2024, but fast forward nine months and the stars are still very much in each other's lives.

In an interview with Best magazine, Daniel clarified his living situation with his ex, revealing that they are in fact still living together.

In the chat, Daniel brands his ex a "nosey parker" as he asks lots of questions about the new people he's dating. Speaking about the situation, he revealed: "My parents don't understand it," but fans online have been much more supportive. "I love this for them. If it works, it works and as long as they're happy."

"You have to have your boundaries," Daniel told the publication, and he admitting he only tells Stephen some things about his new dating prospects.

© Photo: Getty Images This picture was taken inside their gorgeous property

The stars reside in Brighton and their gorgeous home is often shown off on their respective social media channels.

The property is decorated to perfection with an ultra-modern kitchen and a cosy lounge. In a pre-split snap, the stars were pictured together on the sofa clutching TV awards. Behind them, filled bookshelves and quirky artworks could be seen.

© Photo: Instagram Daniel doing the cooking at home

Why did the Gogglebox couple split?

© stephengwebb1971/Instagram Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig at their hair salon

Daniel has previously spoken on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, to chat about the reason behind the break-up: "We had a really good innings. It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends."

He continued: "We're work colleagues, and partners at work as well, and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well."

Stephen and Daniel no longer appear on the hit Channel 4 show, but other long-standing members of the cast are still gracing our screens each week.

Lee and Jenny don't live together

Jenny Newby and friend Lee Riley's living situation has has caused confusion among fans. They actually do not live together! In fact, it is Lee's caravan that they do the Gogglebox filming inside, and Jenny is just a guest. "Confused is it Lee or Jenny's caravan #Gogglebox always thought it was Jenny's," one fan wrote online.

Lee also has another home as well as his caravan, a Cyprus abode he shares with his partner Steve. Steve has described it as their "forever home", sparking rumours that they could live there permanently one day.