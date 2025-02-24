Izzi Warner goes public with new boyfriend - see glamorous photos

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner has gone public with her new beau after splitting from the father of her two children.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Izzi, 31, shared a carousel of photos from a friend's wedding which was also attended by her sister, Ellie.

© Instagram Sisters Ellie and Izzi share a close bond

Amongst a medley of glamorous outfit photos, Izzi also included a snapshot of herself beaming alongside her new beau. The pair twinned in green, with Izzi rocking a draped forest green number and a feathered fascinator, while her new man Toby looked dapper in a navy suit and a mint green tie.

© Instagram Izzi and her new beau Toby were all smiles at the weekend

Ellie was also quick to share snaps on her social media page, including a heartwarming pair of photos that showed Toby sweetly planting a kiss on Izzi's cheek.

"Beautiful day for Corey & Megan's wedding, thank you for letting us share your special day, it was perfect," Izzi wrote in her caption.

Fans and friends raced to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Omg you both look amazing," while a second noted: "Ooooo who's the new man?" and a third chimed in: "You all look absolutely stunning."

Izzi confirmed her new romance with Toby on Friday's episode of Gogglebox. During the show, she read out the Valentine's Day card he had sent her.

"Wait till you see what Toby got me for Valentine's - a card in a box!" Izzi told her sister.

© Instagram Ellie and Izzi are fan favourites from the show

Reading out the card, she continued: "'To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I bloody adore you. Happy Valentine's Day I love you loads and lots more. Toby'."

Izzi first sparked rumours of a new romance in December last year when she posted a string of photos from her trip to Paris. While she didn't allude to a new relationship, she did include photos of Toby which prompted a flurry of speculative "new man" comments.

© Instagram Izzi shared photos from her birthday trip to Paris

Prior to finding love with Toby, Izzi had been in a relationship with Grant whom she shares two children with: Bobby and Bessie Rose.

While Izzi hasn't addressed her split from Grant, she did reveal that she'd enjoyed a "solo trip" with her children in May 2024. Take a look in the video below...

Later in October, she shared a glimpse inside her dating life, revealing how she'd been a single mother for 18 months and was now looking for love.

Musing on her dating wishes, Izzi told her sister on an episode of Gogglebox: "So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy, no drinking problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one."

© Instagram Izzi with her two children, Bobby and Bessie Rose

The mortgage advisor continued: "And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners," before quipping: "Hence why I've been single for the last 18 months."