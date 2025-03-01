Michael Portillo and wife Carolyn's Spanish retreat where they found ancient remains

Michael Portillo has taken viewers on the most fantastic journeys in his many travel programmes over the years.

Whether it's exploring picturesque views via a train carriage as part of his long-running Great Railway series or digging out hidden gems by foot, the former Conservative MP is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to travelling abroad.

This week, he takes us to Portugal in his new Channel 5 series, Portugal With Michael Portillo.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Michael Portillo

But when they're not lapping up the sun in Lisbon or simply at home in the UK, Michael and his wife Carolyn are often found at their second home in Spain.

The TV presenter and his wife of 40 years bought a home away from home in the southern region of Spain, specifically Carmona, and their home is approximately 20 minutes outside Seville.

Sure enough, after purchasing their home, Michael, who has Spanish heritage, decided to create a TV series all about the area to show viewers around the area he now calls home.

The Great Railways host was even more inspired to explore his home for the travel programme after discovering ancient remains underneath the floors of their property.

© Alamy Stock Photo Michael Portillo and his wife have a home Carmona in Spain

Writing in The Telegraph in 2023, Michael explained: "Carmona is full of layers of history. In my house, which we're going to visit in the last programme, I discovered Roman mosaics, Visigothic artifacts, and three beautiful Islamic horseshoe arches from pre 1248. This idea of history is everywhere in layers".

Though Michael and Carolyn haven't shared photos of their Spanish home, the camera crew did film inside the property for the show, showing the incredible mosaics found underneath the stone floors.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Michael Portillo with Carolyn Eadie at the 2010 Man Booker Prize

Who is Michael Portillo's wife?

Michael, 71, is married to Carolyn Eadie, and the pair have been happily wed for more than four decades. Not much is known about Carolyn, however, the pair met while studying at the University of Cambridge and married in 1982.

After revealing in a 1999 interview that he had "homosexual experiences" at University, he later told The Times: "I am now happily married. That is behind me now.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock Michael Portillo with his wife Carolyn Eadie in 2003

"I was keen to put to rest the rumours that had been circulating about me and I cannot really believe that what happened a generation ago could be big news.

"I do not think it was a particularly big burden, and I do not have any regrets. The truth is a good thing."

Shortly after he married Carolyn, Michael embarked on a political career, during which he became a Member of Parliament for Enfield Southgate from 1984 until 1997. In 1999, her became MP of Kensington and Chelsea until 2005, when he retired from politics at the general election.