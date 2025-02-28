James Middleton teases glimpse of rural £1.45m home with eight family members

The Princess of Wales' younger brother James Middleton overjoyed fans with a brief glimpse of his stunning rural family home and its garden, which he shares with his wife Alizée.

In a celebratory Instagram post, James shared the news that his premium dog food brand had launched on Ocado, with a sale, but we couldn't help but spot the details in the background.

WATCH: James Middleton Teases Glimpse Of Rural £1.45m Family Home With Eight Family Members

Though the endearing mother-daughter duo Mabel and Isla, his two golden retrievers, were the stars of the show with their humongous ears and winning smiles, the entrepreneur's hardwood table with a white-painted keyhole cover is clearly the room's centrepiece.

© Instagram Fans will recognise the garden from the photo James shared to announce Inigo's birth

In the background, followers also caught a glimpse of their Berkshire mansion's tremendous garden, which fans may recognise from the picture James shared in October 2023 when announcing the arrival of baby Inigo. It looks almost endless from this angle!

James and Alizée's countryside lifestyle

The happy couple first met by chance in 2018 at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea. Having first shared a house in London, they eventually decided that city life wasn't for them and, in 2021, made a move to the countryside with their six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two.

© Instagram The dogs take their parenting responsibilities for Inigo very seriously!

In fact, James revealed that the pups are a major reason for their choice to turn to a rural lifestyle: "We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

Since then, he has given fans an occasional glance into the family's private home life, with sweet snaps of Alizée and their pets.

The couple ditched London for the countryside

Captioning a photo of himself, Alizée and one of their pet dogs outside the red-bricked house, he penned: "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life.

"It's been a hectic few months moving into our new home [and] we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country [and] the dogs in their new home #housemove #lifeinthecountry #dogsofinstagram #dogs."