Meghan Markle sets the record straight on why she didn't film at $29m home

In Meghan Markle's new show, With love, Meghan has now dropped on Netflix. In the series, she's seen whipping up dishes in the kitchen and plucking fresh produce from the garden, but you may be surprised to learn that she's not in her own home.

Her intimate series blends cooking, gardening and crafting with appearances from friends including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, but the backdrop is a rented property down the road.

WATCH: Meghan's friends join her on new show

The $8 million mansion belongs to high society couple Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, according to Mail Online.

In an interview with People, Meghan opened up about her decision not to shoot at her private home she shares with Prince Harry and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," she explained. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan cooks in a rented kitchen for the show

It's not the first time that the couple have utilised a second property for filming as during their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, they did share looks inside their home, but the main interviews were at an alternative location.

© Courtesy of Netflix She was seen in the grounds of the gorgeous home

The landmark show offered an in-depth look into their lives as a couple, Meghan's early life and their exit from the royal family. The programme smashed records on the platform and became the biggest documentary debut in Netflix's history. Perhaps the attention from this runaway success has made them even more cautious about what they share in future.

© Photo: Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan appeared from another rental home for their Netflix docu-series

The set managers have ensured the rental property has the same look and feel of 'home' though as Meghan has brought many of her kitchen essentials with her to mimic her at-home set-up.

However, the cooking space seen on the show is a little more modern than Meghan's at her own property. Glimpses we've had into their actual abode, the Chateau of Riven Rock, show a stone-clad kitchen/diner with two islands for food preparation.

© Instagram Meghan baking in her kitchen at home

The royal's kitchen is traditional

What is With Love, Meghan about?

© Netflix Meghan is showcasing her cooking and crafting skills in her new show

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old," said the show's official synopsis.

LISTEN: Royal outings and the future of UK royal-US relations under Trump

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Montecito mansion

The Sussexes have a beautiful home

Prince Harry and Meghan acquired their family home in June 2020, after falling in love with it. In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

The property is so incredible with an array of five-star features like a tennis court, wine cellar, outdoor pool and even a private playground for their children Archie and Lilibet to enjoy.

The Sussexes use their mansion as their office base too, for their Archewell work, and they both share a grand office with throne-like chairs and beautiful garden views.

Meghan in her chic home office