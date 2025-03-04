Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle sets the record straight on why she didn't film at $29m home
Subscribe
Meghan Markle sets the record straight on why she didn't film at $29m home
Meghan Markle wore a J Crew tank top in the trailer for her new series, With Love, Meghan© Netflix

Meghan Markle sets the record straight on why she didn't film at $29m home

The Duchess of Sussex rented out a property instead

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In Meghan Markle's new show, With love, Meghan has now dropped on Netflix. In the series, she's seen whipping up dishes in the kitchen and plucking fresh produce from the garden, but you may be surprised to learn that she's not in her own home.

Her intimate series blends cooking, gardening and crafting with appearances from friends including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, but the backdrop is a rented property down the road. 

WATCH: Meghan's friends join her on new show

The $8 million mansion belongs to high society couple Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, according to Mail Online.

In an interview with People, Meghan opened up about her decision not to shoot at her private home she shares with Prince Harry and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"I wanted to protect that safe haven," she explained. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Meghan cooks in a rented kitchen for the show

It's not the first time that the couple have utilised a second property for filming as during their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, they did share looks inside their home, but the main interviews were at an alternative location. 

Alice Waters, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 108 of With Love, Meghan. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix© 2024© Courtesy of Netflix
She was seen in the grounds of the gorgeous home

The landmark show offered an in-depth look into their lives as a couple, Meghan's early life and their exit from the royal family. The programme smashed records on the platform and became the biggest documentary debut in Netflix's history. Perhaps the attention from this runaway success has made them even more cautious about what they share in future. 

prince harry meghan markle netflix docuseries© Photo: Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan appeared from another rental home for their Netflix docu-series

The set managers have ensured the rental property has the same look and feel of 'home' though as Meghan has brought many of her kitchen essentials with her to mimic her at-home set-up. 

However, the cooking space seen on the show is a little more modern than Meghan's at her own property. Glimpses we've had into their actual abode, the Chateau of Riven Rock, show a stone-clad kitchen/diner with two islands for food preparation. 

Meghan was seen baking in her kitchen during the promotional video© Instagram
Meghan baking in her kitchen at home
meghan markle in kitchen with dogs
The royal's kitchen is traditional

What is With Love, Meghan about?

Meghan Markle outfits in With Love, Meghan on Netflix© Netflix
Meghan is showcasing her cooking and crafting skills in her new show

"This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old," said the show's official synopsis. 

LISTEN: Royal outings and the future of UK royal-US relations under Trump

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same." 

Montecito mansion 

meghan markle door
The Sussexes have a beautiful home

Prince Harry and Meghan acquired their family home in June 2020, after falling in love with it. In an interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

terrace area with plants and chairs
How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

The property is so incredible with an array of five-star features like a tennis court, wine cellar, outdoor pool and even a private playground for their children Archie and Lilibet to enjoy.

The Sussexes use their mansion as their office base too, for their Archewell work, and they both share a grand office with throne-like chairs and beautiful garden views. 

meghan home office
Meghan in her chic home office

With Love, Meghan: episode guide

Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and smiling in Netflix show© Netflix

Episode one – Hello, Honey! 

The show kicks off with Meghan receiving a visit from her makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin.

Episode two – Welcome to the Party

The Office star Mindy Kaling joins Meghan to share tips on how to style a children's birthday party and much more. 

Episode three – Two kids from LA

In a food-filled episode, chef Roy Choi prepares dishes like tempura chicken and kimchi in Meghan's kitchen.

Episode four – Love Is In The Details

Meghan's close friend Delfina 'Defi'' Figueras, Nacho Figueras' wife, joins her for a cosy cooking session. 

Episode five – Surprise and Delight

Meghan invites her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen over for a ''ladies lunch''.

Episode six –  The Juice is Worth The Squeeze

With the help of Chef Ramon Velazquez, Meghan prepares for a Mexican games night, complete with homemade margaritas.

Episode seven –  Elevating the Everyday

 Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha Beauty, joins Meghan as they reflect on their childhoods.

Episode eight –  Feels Like Home

In the final episode, Prince Harry joins Meghan at an al fresco dinner party she is hosting for family and friends. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More