Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom face fresh hell over troublesome $15m mansion

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Montecito mansion near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is under threat due to the Los Angeles fires. Although the area isn't directly being evacuated, it is scarily close to the danger zone and the residents have been warned to prepare.

On Tuesday the Montecito fire department issued a red flag warning, explaining that residents need to "be vigilant", "prepare now" and "be ready to evacuate".

As well as the looming threat of fire, there are also fears over further power shortages so the advice is to "keep your phones and important electronics charged". The warning, which has been shared on social media, also says: "Under these conditions, fires will grow rapidly and behave erratically. Be ready to evacuate in the event of a vegetation fire."

Their stunning property features eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses, and an outdoor pool. And it's not the first problem that the celebrity couple have had with this residence…

Katy's court drama

The $15 million property purchase originally took place in 2020 but controversy came when former owner Carl Westcott hoped to rescind the transaction claiming he wasn't in "sound mind" at the time of the sale. However, Carl lost out in court and Katy is now countersuing Carl for $6 million in damages and income lost due to not being able to rent out the home in the time that the legal battle took place.

Katy's legal team are asking "for lost fair-market rental value, deferred maintenance and repairs needed for water damage and a tree falling," as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Celebrity homes

During the horrific LA wildfires, many celebrity residences were sadly burned to the ground, but miraculously others managed to remain unaffected. Tom Hanks and Rebel Wilson were some of the lucky ones who still have intact homes. On the contrary, Tina Knowles, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Anthony Hopkin all lost homes due to the uncontrollable blazes.

The fire burning in the Pacific Palisades has become the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.

Hollywood has been rallying around to help with the relief effort and the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been out helping hand out supplies.

Beyoncé runs her own charitable foundation BeyGOOD and they have announced on their website and social channels: "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars.