Stacey Solomon turns £1.2million Pickle Cottage into a Santa's Grotto - watch

It may only be November, but Stacey Solomon has made no secret of the fact she is already getting into the festive spirit by decking out her Essex home with Christmas decorations.

The Loose Women star, 34, who shares her £1.2 million property 'Pickle Cottage' with husband Joe Swash and their five children, proved her penchant for DIY as she gave the sprawling two-and-a-half acre estate a healthy dose of Christmas magic on Sunday.

"Christmas up the doors with me," Stacey penned over a video shared to Instagram. Take a look at her home's seasonal glow up in the clip below…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon transforms the doors at her £1.2m property

Adorning her doorways with plush red ribbons, Stacey's four-year-old son Rex was on hand to help her complete her grotto-like décor as he passed her two gold bells which hung from the middle of the bow.

"I'm slowly but surely bringing Christmas into the house. One ribbon at a time," Stacey told her 6 million followers. "This was so easy and so cheap, just a roll of ribbon and some double-sided tape. But it's so effective I think."

© Instagram Stacey's son Rex was quick to help his mum decorating their home

Stacey's ribbon-adorned doors come just after the Sort Your Life Out star divided her fans over a controversial DIY project which saw her spray-painting space hoppers in a bid to transform them into giant bells to decorate the entrance to her home.

The move proved seriously polarising amongst Stacey's fans, who couldn't agree on whether they loved or hated her creative project.

© Instagram Stacey got creative

"This has made me feel nostalgic! I loved a space hopper when I was a kid," penned Stacey's Loose Women co-star Katie Piper, as another fan declared her a "blooming genius."

Others, however, were less impressed with the mother-of-five's vision. "This has to be an epic fail," penned a viewer in the comments. "That does look awful Stace, sorry." Another fan commented on how much waste the aerosol spray and plastic would have caused.

© Instagram Stacey turned space hoppers into giant Christmas bells for her entryway feature

"Ok so these aren’t everyone’s favourites," Stacey laughed. "That’s ok. I think you’ll be more convinced when they’re among the other Christmas stuff."

© Instagram Stacey and Joe named their property Pickle Cottage

Stacey and Joe bought their "forever home" in March 2021 and wasted no time in getting to work with renovations.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe with their three children, Rex, Belle and Rose at the pool at Pickle Cottage

The couple, who tied the knot at the property in July 2022, live there with Stacey's older sons from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11 as well as the couple's three young children: Rex, four, Rose, two, and little Belle.