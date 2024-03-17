Joe Swash left unimpressed by Stacey Solomon's latest DIY hack

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is a veritable DIY queen. From transforming her own home Pickle Cottage to offering sage words of advice on her TV show, Sort Your Life Out, the mother-of-five is a whizz when it comes to interior transformations.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the former X Factor contestant shared a glimpse of her latest spring-themed creation complete with verdant moss from the roof of her own home.

© Instagram Stacey salvaged moss from her roof at home

Addressing her followers, she said: "Come with me up on the roof because I really want a moss bowl. And I went online to find some moss and I was like '£3 for a bag of moss?!' No one is charging me £3 for a bag of moss."

© Instagram The DIY queen created a spring-like moss tray

Armed with her moss haul, Stacey arranged her mini mounds of moss neatly on a wooden platter, before sprucing up her creation with two large white rabbits. But whilst the former Loose Women presenter appeared chuffed with the end result, her thrifty moss bowl didn't get the seal of approval from her husband Joe Swash.

Quick to weigh in on his wife's latest DIY hack, Joe said: "That's honestly the worst thing I've ever seen… full of bugs. I guarantee you we'll all get [bitten] tonight… I don't know what lives in there, but I'm sure something does".

© Instagram Joe was left unimpressed by his wife's crafty creation

Stacey chimed in: "Moss is an air purifier," before Joe quipped: "Moss is meant to be outside of the house, not growing inside house".

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in July 2022, have been busy transforming their Essex mansion into a family home ever since they purchased the property back in 2021.

Their home is the epitome of country-chic, complete with creamy tones, warm woods and pops of colour. Notably, Stacey has transformed her kids' bedrooms into magical havens, whilst in the bathrooms, she's experimented with vintage decor. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils Belle and Rose’s fairytale room

The exterior of Pickle Cottage is as cute as the name itself complete with wooden door and sign - and Stacey decorates it depending on the time of year.

Outside, meanwhile, Stacey has created an oasis of calm with a life-sized Wendy house and a giant swimming pool. The couple live in their Tudor-style mansion with their blended family.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe named their property Pickle Cottage

Together Joe and Stacey are doting parents to Rex, Rose and Belle, whilst Stacey is also a doting mother to sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships. Joe, 42, also shares son Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous with the former couple parting ways shortly after their son's arrival in 2007.

© Instagram Stacey shares three children with Joe

Stacey and Joe's latest addition, their daughter Belle, came into the world in February 2023. In a similar fashion to her elder sister Rose, Belle was delivered at home with Stacey joking about her quick labour. At the time, she announced on social media: "She's here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world…".