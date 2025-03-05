Harper Beckham is ultra-blonde with longest hair to date in latest home video

Harper Beckham, 13, is moving further and further away from her famous mother Victoria's iconic Posh Spice look, judging by her latest video.

David Beckham marked Shrove Tuesday by posting videos of himself flipping pancakes in the kitchen of his London home alongside his youngest child. While he successfully tossed the sweet treat in the air and expertly caught it, slipping it onto a plate ready to eat, Harper did not find the process as easy. Watch it the video below...

After one small pancake flip, her second attempt went wrong and she dropped the crumpled mix on the floor of their industrial-style kitchen.

While many followers commented on the family's culinary skills, our eyes were drawn to Harper's latest hairstyle. The teenager has been growing out her hair, but it appeared its longest yet in the latest clip, falling in a sleek straight style to her waist while the golden blonde colour gleamed in the sunlight.

© Instagram Victoria and David's daughter sported long blonde hair as she flipped pancakes

With the under layers and the roots looking a light brunette, a darker shade to the rest, it seems as though Harper has had baby blonde highlights to lift the colour.

Harper sported caramel hair at the Women of the Year Awards

She had begun to lighten the colour at the end of last year when she sported caramel locks alongside her mum Victoria at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards.

Victoria's hair secrets

© Getty Images Victoria's short brunette hair became iconic in her Spice Girls days

On the other end of the spectrum, Victoria was known for her pixie cut at the height of her Spice Girls fame in the noughties. She went on to sport a longer bob, or lob, for several years, pulling off the sharp lines with her chiselled features.

© Getty The Spice Girls star admitted she wasn't a fan of here blonde pixie cut

Now, she prefers softer lines with her brunette hair styled in waves to her shoulder. In a TikTok, VB shared her verdict on her past looks, referring to her blond cropped cut as "absolutely not" and said of her long brunette locks in a low ponytail: "Yes, and I don't care that it's impractical."

© Instagram Victoria sports shoulder-length brunette hair today

While she has opened up about her skincare routine, which includes face masks with Harper, she admitted her beauty routine for her hair is very straightforward.

"I use Josh Wood’s Miracle Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine, Fragile Hair. He uses clean ingredients, which is really important to me. That’s about it!" she told Who What Wear.