Amanda Owen talks 'insanely ambitious' plans with ex-husband

Amanda Owen and her family have been taking on a daring project with the family all teaming up to renovate a cottage, Anty Johns, on their Ravenseat Farm.

Parts of the renovation works were featured in the family's docu-series, Our Farm Next Door, which aired last year. Addressing the "insanely ambitious" project, Amanda shared a picture of her nine children and ex-husband, Clive Owen, posing outside the property. Amanda stood in the centre of the group, with her arms folded across her chest.

In her caption, she penned: "There are not enough hours in the day to get everything done! Sometimes it feels like one step forward and two back but we keep going whatever the weather.

"Good news is that you don't even have to break into a sweat or [have a] stressy meltdown to experience the ups and downs that come with taking on our insanely ambitious renovation project.

"Whilst also attempting to keep farming, filming, writing and overseeing the supersized family of children & animals. Do join us tonight from the comfort of your sofa at 5.50pm on Channel 4."

Other photos showed off how the works were going, with plenty of sheep being herded past the home, and a hilarious photo of one of Amanda's children standing in one of the home's impressive chimney stacks.

Fans loved the pictures, as one shared: "All the children are lovely but I have a soft spot for Clemmie!" and a second added: "Just keep taking these great photos...please."

Last week, the mother-of-nine shared another post around her latest series, saying: "How it started. Here's how you can follow our journey, the highs, lows, and the even lowers. TONIGHT ON CHANNEL 4. 7:10 pm."

The photo carousel started with the derelict farmhouse, while subsequent photos showed how the building was entirely renovated, with animals walking past it.

Fans who followed the series have recently become confused as to whether Amanda and her family have now moved into the building following its renovations or if they continue to live in their former home.

Despite its beautiful views, Amanda admitted she lost sleep over worrying about the renovation, which required extra concrete to secure the walls in the 300-year-old cottage and the removal of nearby tree roots.

When speaking about the property's lack of foundations, Amanda said: "The description I got was, 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence.' That's why I couldn't sleep!"