Alan Carr reveals 'worrying' health condition: 'I can feel it getting worse'

Television's funny man Alan Carr has revealed a health condition that has led him to receive terrifying treatment for the condition.

The comedian was diagnosed with an astigmatism in his eye and admitted that he is "losing [his] sight" while chatting with Grace Campbell on his Life's a Beach podcast. He explained: "It was so surreal when I got my check, because losing my sight is my worst thing, and I can feel it getting worse.

"My eyeballs need draining, because they’ve got too much pressure. I’ve got an astigmatism, I kept telling people I had stigmata, which are like the wounds of Christ, they were like ‘get over yourself Alan’.

"But I had a bit of a health scare, can we talk about this, I went to Moorfields (Eye Hospital), I’ve got something wrong with my eyes, like quite a lot of pressure, and I hate the glaucoma thing when they squirt the air in your eye."

Speaking about the treatment, he revealed that he was "so worried" about the extensive treatment, explaining: "You know when you watch Saw, it’s like a Black And Decker nail in your eye, you can imagine the real optician is tied up in the closet.

"I had something wrong with my eyes in the corner, and I was just so worried because he had to basically choke me, just to get this air going in my eyes, it was too much. And listen to this, what I had at Moorfields, they anaesthetised my eyeball, and then the spike came in on to the lens to see if it worked, and he said, ‘Just relax Alan and just concentrate on the spike that’s going in your eye’, and I was like ‘Excuse me?'"

An astigmatism can cause blurry vision as the eye changes shape, and can cause headaches and eye strain.

Despite the difficult condition, Alan has been very busy with his television career, and recently shared a series of clips of himself with Amanda Holden from their show, Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job, as well as from his Life's A Beach podcast.