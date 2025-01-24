Tearful Kelly Clarkson makes heartbreaking parenting admission as she shares update about her child

Kelly Clarkson has admitted that she often feels like she is "failing" her children as she shares that one of her children has been diagnosed with dyslexia.

On her talk show on Wednesday January 22 Kelly welcomed U2 drummer Larry Mullins Jr, the producer of a new documentary, Left Behind, which follows the fight to open New York City's first public school for dyslexic children.

"It's personal because, just like me, he has a child who is dyslexic," Kelly told viewers as she welcomed him to the stage. Watch the moment below:

Kelly Clarkson reveals her child has dyslexia

As she held back tears, Kelly continued: "People don't understand the struggle of parents… but it is a really hard thing, especially being a parent without dyslexic. You try to talk to them or help them with homework but you don't really know what is going on."

Kelly added: "It is about the kids first but when you don't have anyone to talk to, you feel like you're failing. It's so hard to connect [with them]."

Kelly is mom to two children, 10-year-old daughter River Rose, and eight-year-old son Remington.

© Instagram Kelly is mom to River and Remington

"My son is 29 and he went through a very rough time in school and was diagnosed late and they didn't have a system he could fit into," shared Larry.

"My son would have ended up in jail - and I think that is terrifying - so when I saw this it gave me incredible hope."

Larry Mullins Jr stands alongside Kelly and Naomi, one of the moms featured in Left Behind

Left Behind "is the inspiring story of a group of determined moms who band together to create the first public dyslexic school in the largest school district in America, New York City".

They are now in the process of opening a second center in Brooklyn, and hoping to expand into other states.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly and River attend the 2022 People's Choice Awards

Scholastic and Dogman author Dav Pilkey each donated $15,000 to the organization and Kelly shared that she would be matching the donation: "Any family that has gone through it, and has a kid that thinks differently, understands it."

The International Dyslexia Association describes the condition as "a language-based learning disability" that "in its more severe forms, will qualify a student for special education, special accommodations, or extra support services".

© Neilson Barnard Kelly and Remington attend the 2024 GRAMMY Awards

It continues: "Students with dyslexia usually experience difficulties with other language skills such as spelling, writing, and pronouncing words. Dyslexia affects individuals throughout their lives; however, its impact can change at different stages in a person’s life."

Dyslexia affects 10% of the population, many of whom remain undiagnosed and receive little or no intervention services throughout their life, resulting in underemployment and reduced self-confidence.