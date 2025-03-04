Kelly Clarkson rocks high-slit leather skirt in new photo

Kelly Clarkson just gave a master class on transitional dressing.

While it isn't springtime just yet in New York City, the "Since U Been Gone" singer landed on the perfect transitional outfit for the latest episode of her eponymous talk show.

Though the American Idol alum spent several decades living in warm Los Angeles, in 2023, she made the move to New York City with her kids — River Rose, ten, and Remington "Remy" Alexander, eight — and her style has since evolved to feature more edgy looks such as her most recent.

For the Tuesday, March 4 episode of her show, Kelly opted for an all-black look that perfectly landed on a balance between winter and spring fashion.

She wore a simple, long-sleeve black sweater, paired with a fitted leather maxi skirt featuring a high thigh slit, and she accessorized with chunky black heels, plus her honey "bronde" hair was styled into soft waves.

The guests of the day included Noah Wyle, Patrick Gibson, Marc Broussard, plus Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom.

After the official Instagram for The Kelly Clarkson Show shared photos of Kelly's look on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to compliment her, with one writing: "Beautiful, love the outfit."

Others followed suit with: "Wow Kelly!!!! Every day more of a goddess!!!!" and: "Terrific photos!!!" as well as: "Kelly got legs!!!!!!"

It has been a transformative year and a half for Kelly since moving across the country, and last year, she opened up to People about how the move served as a fresh start, and a motivator for her recent health journey.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," she said, noting that aside from hosting her show from Rockefeller Plaza, her days are filled with walks around the city with her kids and visits to the dog park.

As for her diet, she shared: "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway," before joking: "I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

She had also previously opened up about what really pushed her to commit to her health and fitness journey, revealing it was a warning from her doctor. During an episode of her show in January 2024, in conversation with actor Kevin James, she shared: "I was told I was pre-diabetic," and confessed: "I wasn't shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight."