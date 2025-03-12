Meghan Markle's rare comment on her former life in the UK

As well as Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, she has launched her own lifestyle products, under her As Ever brand.

The Duchess of Sussex's product range includes her famous preserves, a crepe mix and flower sprinkles among other things. One of the treats on sale is a 'cookie mix' for shortbread, and when she spoke about the item in her brand newsletter, she said: "Crunchy and delicious shortbread cookies that remind me of my time in England, with tiny flower sprinkles to add extra beauty and charm to enjoy each delicate bite."

Her England experience didn't rub off on her too much though, as she still calls them cookies instead of the British term biscuits.

Meghan's new products

Another mention of her former life came on her show, when she spoke about a UK tradition they have adopted with their own family.

© Instagram Meghan and Harry have a new life stateside

"In the UK, they call it a 'duvet day,' and I’ve always found that sweet. Our little family, snuggled up for an easy family morning followed by pancakes and bacon. The dream."

Other parts of Meghan's life have inspired her collection, including her childhood. The email reads: "Hibiscus tea that reminds me of the sun tea I made in my childhood, placing a teabag into a mason jar of water and watching it change color as it steeped in the warmth of the sun."

© Netflix Meghan Markle shared her love of cooking on With Love, Meghan

She used the same process when she made tea during her show, With Love, Meghan.

How long did Meghan live in the UK?

© Netflix The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured inside their former home, Frogmore Cottage

Meghan resided in the UK from the end of 2017 until 2020, and she raised her firstborn Prince Archie for the first few months of his life at Frogmore Cottage.

The Duchess' time in Britain was a turbulent one with media scrutiny and it has since come to light that she suffered mental health challenges during her time in the UK spotlight.

Montecito mansion

Meghan pictured outside her grand home

The mother-of-two now resides in Montecito in a sprawling mansion, and she has branded the sanctuary "calm" and "healing" in previous interviews.

The estate has a vast garden with an array of features including a playpark, outdoor pool, tennis court and Japanese tea room.

How incredible is their bedroom terrace?

While we have not seen inside the couple's private master suite, incredible outdoor footage posted on YouTube by Luxury Homes reveals their jaw-dropping outdoor terrace that their bedroom doors open on to.

The gorgeous area has a pergola wrapped in picture-perfect vines. The space has been styled with potted plants, a chair and a sofa, making it the ideal spot for the couple to spend time.

Will Harry and Meghan ever return to the UK?

Meghan has concerns over her children's privacy in the UK

The Sussexes seem happily settled in the US, and their rare comments about life back in the UK seem to centre around one issue and that's security. In an interview with The Cut, Meghan explained she thought that she wouldn't be able to do school drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.

The Duchess then added: "Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."