Princess Lilibet's sweet song at family home will melt your heart

Princess Lilibet made a cameo appearance in episode five of Meghan Markle's new show, With Love, Meghan, when she was pictured picking strawberries at their Montecito mansion, and earlier in that installment Meghan revealed the sweet song her three-year-old loves to sing.

Taking after her tidy mother, Meghan reveals: "Lili has made a song out of it 'Clean as you go, clean, clean, clean, clean as you go,'" she sang to the camera. Meghan was showing how she clears up her cuttings and puts them in the bin as she arranges flowers.

In another episode, Meghan alluded to where she gets her tidiness from. "In my head, I would picture my mom or even my grandma going 'Where is your home training?'" and it looks like she has her own kids well trained too.

As well as being tidy, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are great at eating their vegetables, the Duchess revealed during her show.

"We have a veggie platter every day at our house," she proudly told the camera as she prepared crudities for her guests. "You eat with your eyes first," the mum-of-two pointed out in another segment, ensuring her rainbow platter of vegetables was neatly prepared.

Although we got a few insights into Prince Harry and Meghan's wholesome home life with their two children, they were keen not to allow cameras into their home as they did with their previous Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

In an interview with People, Meghan opened up about her decision not to shoot at her private residence. "I wanted to protect that safe haven," she explained. "We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!"

The set designers ensured that the $8m rental property they used for filming With Love, Meghan still gave off the vibe of Meghan's home kitchen. Although it was slightly more modern than her cooking space at home, the Duchess brought pots, pans and utensils with her to make it more authentic.

At one point she was filmed asking the crew if her stock of jams was in the pantry, clearly not too familiar with where everything was kept.

Her legendary strawberry preserve was served up for dessert for her friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen in episode five.

"Lili and I actually made this batch together," she told them. "She picked all those berries with me, and then she's like: 'No, no mama I’ll do it' and she wants to try, she's like 'I'll stir it, I'll mash it'." "She's proud," Meghan added as a photo of her daughter popped up on screen.