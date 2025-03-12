Stacey Solomon reveals new corner of £1.2m home with Soho Farmhouse vibes

Stacey Solomon is often sharing glimpses into her idyllic home in Essex she shares with her husband, Joe Swash, and their five children.

But the Sort Your Life Out star shared a fresh look at one corner of her countryside abode, and it was serving serious Soho Farmhouse vibes.

The beautiful corner of her living room was posted on Stacey's Instagram Stories.

Captioning the post with "Happy Tuesday", the photo showed their adorably cute cocker spaniel pup sitting pretty on their snug armchair.

Teddy's shiny brown coat blended in with the beige fabric beautifully, while in front of the trendy chair was a circular and neutral-coloured stone table.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's cosy corner of her home looks like Soho Farmhouse

Stacey had placed a large vase full of lilac and lavender blooms on top, adding brightness to the room.

Elsewhere in the snap, we can see the pristine cream tiles on the floor and a large window with stylish black framing, making the room even more on-trend.

Stacey Solomon's Essex countryside abode with daring interiors

The entire home, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, is an interior lover's dream, and it's been designed and transformed by Stacey herself.

The former X Factor star, 35, isn't afraid to be bold and take risks when it comes to decorating her home.

© Instagram Stacey's kitchen has a chic new finish

Her kitchen, for example, sparked quite a reaction when she revealed a dramatic change in colour scheme, taking it from a space with bright, neutral tones to a modern and chic room with black walls.

Stacey had cleverly tailored the room so that the cupboards and cabinet doors were a very dark shade but contrasted beautifully with the lighter elements.

The surface of the kitchen island remained white, and the gold accents, such as the tap and door handles, stood out even more.

© Instagram Stacey painted her kitchen black

The walls between cabinets remained white, too, but she had painted a feature wall above her sink entirely in black paint for extra wow factor.

The window at the centre of the wall broke through the dark element with natural light.

The room was also elevated thanks to the pretty hanging lights, the wooden stools placed underneath the kitchen island and a large wooden rug on the floor.

© Instagram The window wall has been painted black

Stacey told her fans that she was thrilled she had made the bold decision. "The kitchen is now black. I just went for it! It is the [expletive] it year after all.

"So here she is. Let me know what you think! Or don’t if you hate it."

She added: "I actually didn’t realise how much cosier and just all-round prettier painting it black would be. I was worried it might be harsh and dark but it feels so much more homely and actually feels brighter! I loved the white but omg this is special! So glad I just went for it!".