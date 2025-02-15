Stacey Solomon reveals 'unexpected' family plan: 'Best mistake that ever happened'

TV star Stacey Solomon has revealed the family's surprise Valentine's Day plan, after initially announcing that the family was intending to spend the day in Switzerland.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star shared that the family had accidentally wound up spending a night in Paris for the occasion. Stacey and husband Joe Swash brought their five children with them: Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and one-year-old Belle.

In the caption, she penned: "Happy Valentines Day from the very unexpected Eiffel Tower [...] we missed our train tomorrow Switzerland so it was a night in Paris instead".

The former X Factor contestant continued: "So we came to the Eiffel Tower because why not. The boys though it was the best mistake that ever happened they've always wanted to see it [...] Happy Friday everyone lots of love from all of us in Paris…".

Fans rushed to the comments to share their excitement for the family. One wrote: "Everything happens for a reason and if you've had fun then, then life is good, enjoy guys x", while another asked: "Erm ok when did Leighton grow that tall ."

A different fan commented: "Honestly you always seem sooooo relaxed with all the children … amazing".

Stacey and Joe raise their blended family in Pickle Cottage, their £1.2 million home in Essex. They share three children together, while also looking after Stacey's two children and Joe's son from previous relationships.

Opening up the house

Just last month, the couple revealed that they will be starring in a BBC fly-on-the-wall reality series titled Stacey & Joe. The show promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness".

Captioning a joint post, Stacey and Joe wrote: "A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We've been so nervous & excited to share this. Here is us. All of us. In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown & it's been an absolute whirlwind making it."

They continued: "But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things we'd never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter, the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more."