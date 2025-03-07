Millie Bobby Brown reveals real name: ‘I’ve never told anyone that'

Millie Bobby Brown has one of those names that effortlessly rolls off the tongue. However, the 21-year-old has now revealed that not all is as it seems as she shared her best kept secret.

In a new interview for Buzzfeed with her Electric State co-star, Chris Pratt, Millie explained that Bobby isn't her real middle name. "My middle name is Bonnie," she said.

Recommended video You may also like The making of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding cake Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi opted for a non-traditional wedding cake for their secret Italian wedding at Villa Cetinale in Florence

The Jurassic World actor was left stunned at Millie's revelation and primed her to share how Bobby became part of her stage name. However, it appears that the reason for the name change isn't as dramatic as it might initially seem.

© Ash Knotek/Shutterstock Millie revealed her real name

Millie explained the name was "just for shits and giggles".

The Stranger Things star recently changed her name once more after she tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in May last year. Millie added her husband's last name to her maiden name following the intimate ceremony at Villa Cetinale in Tuscany, Italy.

For the big day, the actress looked sensational in a custom gown by Galia Lahav. Inspired by the label's Anais gown, the ethereal number featured a flowing silhouette that was cinched at the waist. The garment was adorned with intricate lace embroidery and boasted a sleeveless design with a corseted bodice.

The brand's head designer discussed the creation with WWD: "Designing a wedding gown for such a talented actress was a true honor," said Sharon Sever.

"Millie Bobby brought depth and complexity to her iconic role in ‘Stranger Things,’ and now she brings grace and beauty to her special day in another iconic way. I can’t wait to see her shine as she steps into a new chapter of her life & wish her and Jake only happiness, love and health for their future together."

Jake and Millie began dating in 2021 after initially connecting as friends over Instagram. The actress announced their engagement in April 2023 with a black-and-white photograph of the couple embracing each other on a stunning beach. The snap was paired with a caption that quoted Taylor Swift's song "Lover". She penned: "I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all."

Millie opened up about the first year of her marriage to Vanity Fair in February 2024. "Loving someone and being in love are two different things," she explained.

"I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I’ve ever loved and been in love with."