Stephen Graham's low-key family life with wife and kids praised by locals

Stephen Graham is a phenomenal actor with a multitude of impressive credits to his name.

With accolades under his belt including a Screen Actor's Guild Award and numerous BAFTA nominations, he'd be forgiven for living the high life of a successful television and film star, but it seems that the Lancashire-born actor prefers to keep his feet on the ground.

© Dave Benett, Getty Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters live in Ibstock with their teenage children

Stephen, who has appeared in critically acclaimed titles such as Boardwalk Empire (for which he won his SAGA), The Irishman, Line of Duty, Boiling Point, and many more, lives with his wife, Hannah, also an actor, and their two children in the Leicestershire village of Ibstock.

Although they previously lived in the capital, Stephen and his family moved to the humble town in the East Midlands area and the film star has spoken admirably about the village in the past.

According to Staffordshire Live, the This Is England actor described himself as "part of the furniture" of Ibstock and loves the community spirit.

What's more, the feeling is mutual as far as the locals are concerned. Many told the publication how much they adore the famous actor being a part of their town.

One person said: "I live in the area. I've met him; many people I know see him shopping, etc. All good words, a lovely man, lovely family. Never heard a bad word about him. Just puzzled why he lives in Ibstock."

Another agreed, adding: "He has never got too big for his boots like most actors do when they become very famous.

"It's nice to see he hasn't forgotten where he came from and I don’t mean the area I mean staying humble."

© Tristan Fewings, Getty Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham pose with their children at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022

A third gushed: "He's a smashing bloke and one of our finest actors. We're lucky to have him so close."

Stephen, 51, was born and bred in Kirkby, Lancashire, before heading down to London to study acting at Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance. There, he met his future wife, Hannah.

© Instagram Stephen and Hannah with their daughter on a family walk

Stephen and Hannah's love story

After training together as actors, Stephen and Hannah became firm friends, but it soon blossomed into something more.

The actor said in 2018: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while, we just thought, 'This is daft', do you know what I mean? 'We like each other, we should get together'."

© Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham starred together in Boiling Point

Meanwhile, the happy couple are parents to two children, Grace, 20, and Alfie, 18.

The husband and wife have also starred on screen together. They both had roles in the This Is England franchise and, more recently, both starred in the BBC series, Boiling Point.