Boiling Point actor Stephen Graham's serene village life with wife Hannah revealed

Stephen Graham, 50, stars in the BBC series, Boiling Point, which is a follow on after the hit film and did you know he appears alongside his own wife, Hannah Walters?

Here's everything you need to know about Stephen and Hannah's idyllic countryside life away from the spotlight of fame…

WATCH: See the Boiling Point trailer

The This is England actor resides in the village of Ibstock in Leicestershire.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live, Graham discussed his experience in the village.

© James Stack Stephen Graham in Boiling Point

"I'm part of the furniture here. I love the sense of camaraderie in Ibstock, the community spirit. It's a proper English village.

"I like it that I can go into Smith's, the local butchers – they've been here for years, you know – and people are all chatting and they say hello, how are ya and they treat me like they do everyone else." "They've taken me in," he adds.

© Getty Stephen and his wife Hannah

The interviewer revealed that Stephen has an amazing view from his garden because his outdoor space overlooks rolling fields into the distance beyond.

The star uses his Instagram feed to promote his work, but he does not share any looks inside his private residence.

What is Boiling Point about?

© Kevin Baker Vinette Robinson as Carly in Boiling Point

The film, and subsequent BBC show, follows the high pressure and intensity of working in the kitchen of a busy restaurant. After a stressful situation in the kitchen, an overwhelmed Head Chef Andy Jones (played by Stephen) turns to drink and drugs, leading to a heart attack. For a full explainer, click here.

While the characters in the show aren't based on real people, the story is inspired by the real-life experiences of its director, Philip Barantini, as he used to work in kitchens.

MORE: Boiling Point viewers make same complaint about BBC's new Stephen Graham drama



"I suffered my own problems," he said. "This Andy character is loosely based on my life and my experiences. I've been sober for almost seven years now, but during my time in kitchens, when I was drinking and doing all that, I was in a dark place."

What is Stephen and Hannah's love story?

The couple are happily married

While the pair started out as friends, Stephen had always admired Hannah as an actress. "I watched Hannah back in the day at drama school and always thought she was brilliant," he gushed to Liverpool Echo in 2021.

After six years of friendship, the pair eventually began dating, before tying the knot. In 2021, Hannah revealed that after 13 years of marriage, Stephen still gives her "butterflies".