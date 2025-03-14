Jennifer Aniston's views from glass balcony at $21m LA home go for miles

Jennifer Aniston's home in Bel Air is a luxurious haven fit for a Hollywood star – with a panoptical view of the neighbourhood and the Pacific Ocean, as well as an extraordinary mix of midcentury and modern design influences, it's understandable that fans are obsessed.

The Friends star first purchased the mansion in 2011 for a reported $21 million. An architectural gem of immense scale, the 8,500-square-foot property was originally designed by A. Quincy Jones and completed in 1965.

Jennifer's home, which sits on nearly two acres of land, features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine cellar, pool and a guest house.

When she first moved in, she sought help from interior designer Stephen Shadley, who collaborated with her on her previous LA home, aiming to preserve the modernist feel of the home while making it feel a little softer and more inviting.

© Instagram A dream shower room One of Jennifer's bathrooms features an outstanding floor-to-ceiling glass steam shower with recessed lighting, dual pressurised showerheads and a built-in seating area. Expert estimates for the price of such a custom steam shower go upwards of $25,000 – luxury comes at a cost!

© Instagram Her terrace is to die for From her breathtaking balcony, the views of LA are unrivalled. With glass panels that leave the view uninterrupted, the terrace allows for a completely panoramic view of the greenery and ocean surrounding her mansion.

© Instagram A modern kitchen Though Jennifer has her own home office, she told Architectural Digest in 2018 that she much prefers the more subdued computer setup in her more relaxed, light-filled kitchen. "It's much cosier, and I'm all about cosy," she told the publication.

© Instagram Minimalism and marble While her shower is impressive enough on its own, her bathtub is also a spectacle to behold. Minimalist, marble and rectangular, it sits beneath a vintage-inspired faucet, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors to open up to her quiet private courtyard.