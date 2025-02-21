Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah are both successful actors and are even starring together in a brand new Disney+ series, A Thousand Blows.

Away from their careers on screen, the famous couple live with their two children Grace and Alfie in Ibstock, but did you know they also used to live in a fancy apartment on the continent?

Back in the early 2000s when the This Is England actor was beginning to find success in big-budget movies, Stephen and Hannah, who met at drama school, were living in a flat in Rome.

Stephen Graham and Hannah's Italian high life

The couple, who wed in 2008, were living in the Italian capital while Stephen was filming scenes for the Hollywood blockbuster Gangs of New York, in which he played the part of Shang.

The film was released in 2002 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Daniel Day-Lewis as its leading cast.

Writing in the Telegraph in 2016 about his favourite destinations to visit, the Line of Duty actor explained they had an apartment close to the Spanish Steps (Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti) which are located between the Piazza di Spagna and the Piazza Trinità dei Monti.

Stephen recalled their time living there fondly. In fact, the couple were so enamoured by living in Roma that they decided to stay longer than planned.

© Getty Images Stephen Graham and wife Hannah used to live in an apartment in Rome, Italy

Initially, they were due to live there for just four months while Stephen was shooting scenes, but they ended up staying for eight and a half months.

The actor, who would go on to play famed gangster Al Capone in the Primetime Emmy-winning HBO series Boardwalk Empire, shared he felt so welcomed by the locals while living there.

© Getty Stephen and Hannah are both actors

"When we lived in Rome, there was this cosy family-run restaurant in a glass building atop the Spanish Steps near our apartment where the people got to know us well," he said.

"Having played Al Capone, I really did feel like an esteemed gangster whenever they greeted me. They'd give me the best table, we had the best wine and I had lobster there for the first time. It was really romantic.

"From a very humble upbringing in Liverpool, I felt like I'd really made it."

© Karwai Tang Stephen Graham has collected many impressive acting credits in his career

The Grahams' countryside living

Fast forward twenty years and Stephen and Hannah have both racked up plenty of impressive acting credits.

But rather than continuing to live in Rome or even heading to LA as many film stars do, they decided to lay their roots in Ibstock.

© Instagram Stephen and his family now live in Ibstock

Stephen, a proud Scouser, and his wife now live in the humble village in Leicestershire and have grown immensely fond of the area.

According to Staffordshire Live, the This Is England actor described himself as "part of the furniture" of Ibstock and loves the community spirit.