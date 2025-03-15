Princess Anne's very modest bedroom at first marital home

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence's first marital home might surprise you.

The royal couple reside at their sprawling Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park, with multiple bedrooms, reception rooms and endless land at their fingertips.

But the flat in London where they lived after they married in 1993 was a far cry from the grandiose palaces that royals are fortunate to call home.

© Getty Images Anne and Sir Tim have been married for over 32 years

The Princess Royal and Timothy's apartment in the capital was in Drake House on Dolphin Square in Westminster.

And while the area was, and still is, known for its wealthy residents and expensive property, the inside was rather quaint by comparison.

© Rex/Shutterstock Princess Anne's bedroom in her first marital room

The private bedroom in Anne and Timothy's £1,300 per month flat featured a double bed, two bedside tables and a small chair in the middle of the floor with a small television propped on top.

The room appeared to have more than one window allowing daylight into the room, but the bedroom was otherwise quite sparse.

Anne and Timothy's home had a second bedroom that looked even smaller. A small double bed was propped up against the wall adjacent to a window that overlooked the River Thames.

Underneath the window was a small writing desk, and in the corner, a wooden chest of drawers was nestled with a phone on top.

© Rex/Shutterstock The second bedroom is Anne's flat

Princess Anne and Timothy's flat in London

Other areas of the home had more generous square footage.

The lounge area featured a three-piece suit couch in a pale green shade, with plenty of pink and white scattered cushions.

A photo shows plenty of retro finishes too, such as the Ercol dark wooden chairs, which were all the rage at the time and today can cost up to £300 or more each.

© Daily Mail/Shutterstock, Shutterstock Princess Anne's living room in her flat Drake House Dolphin Square, Westminster in 1993

Matching the dark wooden chairs, a dark dining table covered in a tablecloth can be seen in the background, and there are two more dark wooden side tables with large lamps placed on top.

Meanwhile, Anne's kitchen was fitted with white cupboards and appliances, grey worktops, and cream and black patterned tiles on the floor.

A white sash window at the sink overlooked the gardens of the apartment block.

© Instagram Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Princess Anne's home at Gatcombe Park

Today, Anne and Timothy live at Gatcombe.

The 730-acre estate was gifted to the Princess Royal by her late mother in the early 1970s as a wedding gift after Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

© Tim Graham, Getty Gatcombe Park, residence of the Princess Royal and her family

The former couple later divorced in 1992.

The home boasts five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory – so there's plenty of space for them to host their loved ones including Anne's two children, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips, both of whom now have families and young children of their own.