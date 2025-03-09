Earl Charles Spencer reveals 'beautiful neighbours' at Althorp after estranged wife's departure

Earl Charles Spencer loves to keep his Instagram followers updated about the daily goings-on at the late Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House.

Over the weekend, the Earl – whose estranged wife Countess Karen Spencer recently departed the property following their split – posted a video of his "beautiful neighbours" – a herd of black fallow deer.

Earl Charles Spencer shares beautiful footage of deer at Althorp House

"Althorp's black fallow herd, enjoying the Deer Park this morning. What beautiful neighbours they make….," Charles wrote.

Hundreds of deer were seen galloping in formation, while some of the more curious members of the herd stared straight down the camera lens.

Earl Spencer also posted another video of two stags fighting – and the footage was nature documentary worthy.

© Instagram Charles Spencer also filmed two stags fighting on the grounds of Althorp House

"Oh my goodness, what a beautiful landscape and wildlife you get to enjoy," one fan wrote. "Beautiful! What a privilege!", another shared.

All change at Althorp House

Charles is back to being the full-time solo custodian of the Spencer family's ancestral home after his ex, Countess Karen, officially moved out of the Northamptonshire property.

© David Goddard Althorp House has been in the Spencer family since 1508

Karen and Charles shocked fans in May last year by announcing they were calling it quits after 13 years of marriage, but the American beauty then remained living at the property for several months.

The former couple wed in 2011 and share daughter Lady Charlotte, born in 2012.

Karen recently revealed she has moved into a new temporary home by showing a photograph of her beloved pet sheep Lucky and Minty, whom she brought with her from Althorp, grazing on pastures new.

© Getty Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer (L) and his wife, Karen Spencer announced their separation last year

"Well… at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive — hopefully next week! It doesn't quite feel like home without them," she wrote.

"This new chapter is already taking shape. One thing that hasn’t changed is my commitment to supporting the work of changemakers.

"At the end of last month, I hosted Social Innovation House at Davos, a place where my community of social entrepreneurs can connect with high-level decision-makers to influence and inspire," Karen added before detailing her recent work projects.

© Instagram Karen shared a photo of her new property

The 90-room Tudor mansion has been the home of the Spencer family since 1508 and Princess Diana famously spent time there following her divorce from Prince Charles.