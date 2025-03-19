Lady Amelia Windsor's 'small' London home is bursting at the seams with colour

Lady Amelia Windsor lives a much more low-key life than her royal relatives, allowing her to throw out the rulebook when it comes to interior design.

Instead of gilded paintings and traditional carpets, Prince William and Prince Harry's third cousin has decorated her London home with pops of colour. Amelia shared a peek inside her quirky interiors as she promoted period underwear company POM, posing in black underwear and a T-shirt for a relaxing day at home.

The first snap showed her lounging on a red velvet chair with a star-print cushion as she read a book, with white floorboards and indoor houseplants visible in the background.

© Instagram Lady Amelia shared a peek inside her colourful home

In another photo, Amelia applied makeup in a wavy wall mirror, inadvertently revealing the large sash windows creating a light and airy feel. To break up the neutral walls and floors, she added cheerful bright floral artwork and a glass coffee table positioned on a cream and pink patterned carpet.

Amelia has previously admitted that she loved to create a "bold" and "bright" home with her sister and roommate Lady Marina.

© Instagram The living room features a red velvet chair and floral artwork

Speaking of her Notting Hill house, she told House & Garden: "I love bold patterns and bright colours mixed in with older vintage pieces. We have things that we’ve collected over the years and beautiful trinkets alongside treasures which I’ve found in Portobello and Golbourne markets. We like to work with our flat's unique details, finding ways to personalise wherever possible."

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Lady Marina Windsor previously shared a home in Notting Hill

Amelia also described the space as "small and cosy", adding it "has light streaming in in the morning from our little terrace. It is a peaceful place, perfect for us two and full of our collected memories. We aim to make it a little sanctuary amidst the busyness of London life."

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin admitted she loves bold interiors

It's not clear if Amelia and Marina still live in their former flatshare together, but Amelia's current home continues to follow the same cool-girl interiors.

© Instagram Amelia shared glimpses of her kitchen in the past

She previously shared photos of her retro-style kitchen with a white table, an embroidered mat and candles and flowers adding homely touches.

Speaking with HELLO! in 2024, Amelia hinted she loves to spend cosy nights cooking in her kitchen. "A touch of luxury is brought to my kitchen by my non-toxic Our Place pan, which I use for nearly all of my dishes. I also love good quality olive oil from Citizens of Soil, created by female makers in Greece, Spain and Italy," she said.