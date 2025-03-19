Charles Spencer teases exciting change at Althorp house with new girlfriend by his side

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer lives at Althorp House in Northamptonshire with his girlfriend Cat Jarman, and big changes are coming for the couple in a few months, as they prepare to open the doors for the summer months.

On Althorp's Instagram feed, the Earl teased the news, writing: "Tickets for our House Opening season will be available to purchase on our website from 3pm tomorrow."

The estate will be open to the public from 3 July to 31 August, and this includes the glorious grounds as well as inside the iconic building.

During the open period, fans will be able to visit a special temple on site that is now dedicated to the late Princess Diana. Outside the building, there is a large portrait of the mother-of-two and a bench where fans leave floral tributes and notes when they are able to visit.

The house is due to open in summer

They are unable to visit Diana's final resting place though, as that's located on an island in the middle of the Oval Lake.

In Prince Harry's memoir Spare, he revealed that the bridge leading to the lake had to be removed when his mother was laid to rest.

© Getty The memorial to Diana, Princess of Wales

He wrote: "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away."

This makes the island only accessible by boat, and in the book, he explains that he and his wife Meghan Markle have made that unique journey.

© David Goddard The Round Oval lake is located in the Althorp Estate, home to Spencer family

Recounting his first ever visit to the island with Meghan by his side, Harry revealed it wasn't exactly plain sailing – they got stuck! "The thick mud of the shallows had us in its grip. Uncle Charles came down to the water’s edge, gave us a little shove," the Duke of Sussex explained.

The amazing property has been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and members of the public love seeing updates from inside on Instagram. Charles even shares poignant pictures at the serene Oval Lake on his stories and feed.

© Instagram Althorp House has a magnificent library

New romance

The father-of-seven split from his wife Karen Spencer in June 2024, and now he has gone public with his new girlfriend, Cat Jarman. Since 2023, Charles and Cat have co-hosted The Rabbit Hole Detective – a historical podcast – alongside Richard Coles. They reportedly first met when Charles asked Cat to excavate parts of Althorp House.

© NurPhoto Dr Cat Jarman is now dating the Earl

In February, the trio were all smiles posing together to celebrate the 100th episode of their hit podcast. Fans added their praise for the "fabulous" show.

In the same month, ex Karen moved into her temporary new accommodation and shared an update online. "Well…at long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn’t quite feel like home without them. This new chapter is already taking shape," she penned.