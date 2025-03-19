Why Rod Stewart struggled to sell palatial $70 million LA residence 

As one of music's most successful artists, it's not surprising that rock musician Sir Rod Stewart has one or two impressive properties to his name.

The 'Maggie May' legend, who is married to Penny Lancaster, has owned multiple homes on both sides of the Atlantic over the years.

Rod and Penny now cite their gorgeous Essex mansion as their primary residence, but they also have a palatial Beverly Hills property they're lucky to call home.

© Getty Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster count their Essex abode as their main home

The singer bought the enormous home in 1991 for just over $12 million and it's now said to be worth in the region of an eye-watering $70 million.

Despite living there for more than three decades, Rod has toyed with the idea of selling in previous years and has listed the house on the market numerous times.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's family and relationship with their kids

But it seems it wasn't straightforward when it came to selling up, for more than one reason.

Rod Stewart's U-turn on selling Los Angeles home

When Rod first decided to part ways with the house, he put it on the market in June 2023 for $70 million.

The mansion boasts nine bedrooms, a wood-paneled library, a formal dining room that can accommodate 20 guests, a grand foyer graced with marble floors and expansive outdoor space.

Geared towards entertainment, the property includes a three-story guesthouse, two gyms, and a swimming pool.

An inviting room features a bar and a fireplace, with French doors leading to a breathtaking view of the entire setup.

Given that Rod bought the home back in 1991, it's not surprising that the value has increased dramatically. But the enormous rise is likely due to Rod having it custom designed by renowned California architect Richard Landry, as well as the star power he has given the home by being a long-term resident.

© TopTenRealEstateDeals.com Rod Stewart's palatial home in Los Angeles

So devoted to his home was Rod that, interestingly, he then re-listed the home for an increased price of $80 million, with The Sun reporting that he was refusing to part ways with the house for anything less than what it is worth for the sake of a quick sale.

However, not long after Rod listed the house for $80 million, he then cut the price down to $74 million in February 2024, still a major profit for the star but a cut, nonetheless.

© Penny Lancaster Rod and Penny also have a home in Palm Springs, Florida

It seems the 'Sailing' hitmaker's U-turn on selling the house wasn't just because of his determination to secure the right price, but also because of emotional ties.

In 2024, Rod confirmed that after spending lots of time with his family at the sprawling mansion over the summer months – to accommodate Rod flying back and forth to Las Vegas for his residency – they were struggling to part ways with the abode for sentimental reasons.

The singer clarified the situation while making a defiant statement about a reported "rift" in his marriage, something Rod rejected emphatically.

© Getty Rod and Penny spend most of their time in the UK

"There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite," he said passionately on Instagram.

"We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

© Shutterstock Sir Rod Stewart spent a lot of time at his LA home while performing his Vegas residency

"Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

We're certain that Rod and Penny's wonderfully large and blended family will continue to make many more memories in the beautiful home for years to come.