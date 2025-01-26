Penny Lancaster reveals rare glimpse of 18th-century Essex mansion

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart own several residences, but they're primarily based on the Hertfordshire-Essex border, near the village of Sawbridgeworth. The couple, who married in 2007, are the proud owners of a 10-bed, Grade II listed mansion, which they purchased in 2013, and renovated for three years before settling in for good.

WATCH: See Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's never-ending garden at Essex home

After spending a great deal of time around the globe, Penny, 53, has been enjoying some downtime at home lately, and just weeks after she and Rod marked his 80th birthday, the mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse of their Georgian-inspired decor and sprawling gardens.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster shared a sweet photo of her dogs cuddled up by a stunning sash window

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Penny shared a heartwarming snap of her dogs, Bubble and Lilly, sitting in a sun-soaked alcove and gazing out of a cream-coloured sash window. In the background, fans were also treated to a view of Penny and Rod's perfectly manicured lawn, which is lined with boxwood hedges, elegant marble statues and a central fountain.

© Photo: Instagram Penny and Rod purchased their primary residence in 2013 and moved in three years later

Proud parents, Penny and Rod share their Essex abode with their sons, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 13. From his previous marriages, Rod is also a father to Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32, and Liam, 30. Penny shares a close bond with her stepchildren, too.

© Instagram Penny and Rod with their sons, Alastair and Aiden

The couple have made some big changes in recent years, with Rod announcing their decision to leave their LA home and move back to the UK permanently. After a report suggested that he and Penny had clashed over their living situation last year, Rod was forced to clear the air.

"There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite," the singer stated in August 2024. "We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit.

"Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

Rod then explained that two of his eldest children still lived at their LA pad and insisted that he and Penny remain deeply in love after "27 glorious years."

Following his statement, Penny marked her husband's 80th birthday with a romantic tribute. Alongside a photo of Rod, the Loose Women star wrote: "Happy birthday my darling, so blessed to be sharing this day together with all our kids. Building more memories to carry with us into the future and to be held close to our hearts forever, I love you."