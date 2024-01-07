Penny Lancaster shares incredible photo of sprawling garden at idyllic Essex home

Penny Lancaster is giving us garden envy with a stunning new photo of her sprawling lawn.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Loose Women star shared an incredible photo showing her idyllic outdoor space in all its glory as a rainbow shone through the clouds.

© @penny.lancaster/Instagram Penny Lancaster shared a glimpse of her sprawling garden at her Essex home

The vast outdoor space features a never-ending lawn with perfectly manicured bushes, thriving plants and towering trees. Eagle-eyed fans may also spot marble statues dotted around the grounds, as well as a beautiful white wooden bench towards the back.

While Penny didn't caption the photo, she added a soundtrack of Elvis Presley's 1960 song, 'Pocketful of Rainbows'.

Penny and Rod's garden is full of greenery

The 52-year-old lives in Essex with her husband, rock star Sir Rod Stewart, and their two sons, Aiden and Alastair.

The couple bought their 10-bedroom, 18th-century mansion back in 2013 but didn't move into the property until 2016.

WATCH: See Penny's never-ending garden

Through various social media posts, Penny has shared glimpses inside her £4.65 million home. Her lounge, which features a cream and gold color scheme, is beautifully decorated with antique pieces, decadent furniture and gold framed artwork.

© Photo: ITV Penny's lounge features a cream and gold colour scheme

As for Penny and Rod's bedroom, the couple opted for a quilted headboard with silk curtains behind it. The room also boasts plenty of amazing lighting features, including fringe bedside lights and vintage wall uplights.

Penny has clearly put a great deal of time and effort into making the family's house a haven for her husband and two boys and often shares insights into their home life online.

© Photo: Instagram The couple's house is worth £4.65 million

Earlier this month, Penny shared a snap from the Stewart's New Year celebrations, showing Rod and his two sons embracing their Scottish heritage whilst wearing traditional tartan kilts for Hogmanay.

In the caption, Penny wrote: "First ever #hogmanay boys are proud of their Scottish heritage. #happynewyear @aidenstew_1888 @alastairwstewart @sirrodstewart."

© Instagram Alastair and Aiden wore kilts to celebrate their first ever Hogmanay in Scotland

Just a few weeks earlier, Penny celebrated her eldest son Alastair's 18th birthday. Marking the milestone birthday on Instagram, the proud mum penned: "My beautiful first born son that I had dreamt of for 34 years of my life, came to me as a gift that I have always treasured. Happy 18th birthday. So proud of the wonderful man you have become xxxx @alastairwstewart."

In 2005, Penny and Rod welcomed their first baby Alastair, who arrived two years before the couple tied the knot in a ceremony held at La Cervara near Portofino, Italy.

© Instagram Rod and Penny with their two boys

Then in 2011, after three rounds of IVF, Penny and Rod's family became even bigger when her "miracle" baby, Aiden, was born just before Penny's 40th birthday.

Chatting with HELLO! in an exclusive interview at the time, Penny said: "Aiden is the best birthday present I could have wished for. My family is now complete."

Rod added: "Aiden is our miracle baby."