Zara Tindall's private and non-negotiable sanctuary at home with Mike

When Zara Tindall, 41, and her husband Mike Tindall, 44, sold their £1.69million property in Cheltenham in 2013 and moved into a house on Princess Anne's estate Gatcombe Park, the royal had one non-negotiable request.

The Olympic equestrian and the former rugby player share their family home with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas – and the latter was even born on their bathroom floor! Not only does the property offer plenty of privacy for the family of five, but it also has a few luxurious features, and we're not just talking about the royal party barn! See more private royal homes below...

Back in 2019, Zara admitted that although she has a "very, very casual" style, her "dream" was to have a walk-in wardrobe at her new home. "Everyone wants a walk-in wardrobe, don't they?" she said to The Telegraph.

"It was always a big thing getting older and realising that dream of having a walk-in wardrobe. That thing where you can find everything you need on hand immediately is amazing. When we moved into our current house that was a must for us."

Zara revealed she has a casual style at her home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

It contains everything she needs as a hands-on mum in the countryside, she added. "My style is very, very casual. Especially if I'm just at home with the children in the country. It's jeans, flat boots or trainers and then a gilet or a coat over the top," the royal said.

While their property boasts their very own home gym with exposed brick walls and a Union Jack flag on display, as well as a homely living room with framed photos of their dogs and the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall, the couple desired more space for their family.

Mike previously shared a glimpse inside their living room

In 2018, Zara and Mike submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

