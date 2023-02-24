Zara and Mike Tindall's subtle home changes for children Mia, Lena and Lucas The couple opened up their home in a rare video taken on Princess Anne's Gatcombe estate

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike delighted royal fans this week when they opened up the doors to Princess Anne's Gatcombe estate, offering a never-before-seen glimpse inside their private property – but did you notice how child-friendly it is?

The amazingly candid video, which you can take a look at below, shows a sprawling kitchen/diner complete with state-of-the-art facilities and an envy-inducing kitchen. The Gloucestershire home has also been given some subtle tweaks to ensure it's as childproof as possible for Zara and Mike's children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, who turns two next month.

WATCH: Zara teases Mike Tindall in rare glimpse inside Gatcombe Park estate home

With Zara's brother Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla also residing nearby, the room is perfectly adapted to large gatherings with children.

A large marble table takes centre stage in the background during the interview. The huge piece of furniture is the focal point of the room and no doubt where the family catches up over dinner.

Zara and Mike Tindall reside on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate

The video also shows a large number of candles dotted around the living area, which appear to have burned down significantly. The Tindalls have ensured the candles are totally safe for their little ones by displaying them within tall glass casings.

Bifold doors can be seen leading out to the garden, ensuring the children can play safely together under the watchful eyes of their parents.

Mike previously offered a rare glimpse of the family's sprawling lawn, revealing Mia and Lena playing in the background with their cousins Isla and Savannah.

The couple have made subtle changes for children Mia, Lena (both pictured) and Lucas

It's not clear whether the room is Zara and Mike's own kitchen, and it seems likely it could actually be Princess Anne's secret party barn.

The mythical space was previously revealed by the Tindalls in a Vogue interview. "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends," the profile read.

The video is likely filmed inside the Princess Royal's 'party barn'

Zara and Mike have lived on Gatcombe estate since selling their £1.69million property in Cheltenham in 2013.

In 2018, they submitted plans to add a conservatory to their home as part of a two-storey extension. The extension meant that their floor space increased from 115.5m sq to 135.5m sq, with a "greater area of work surface" in their new open-plan kitchen and dining room, and a new ground floor toilet and utility area.

