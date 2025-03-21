Kirstie Allsopp's 10-minute solution to banish black mould in your home

Kirstie Allsopp has revealed the trick she uses to get rid of black mould, which many British households have to face in the colder months. And the best part about this top tip is that it's easy and free.

The property expert best known for presenting Channel 4's Love It or List It has been recently taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to spread awareness about a method that a lot of Brits don't know about.

One woman wrote to Kirstie on the platform: "Our daughter lives in Germany and they open their windows every morning for a while. It’s called Lüften. They do it even when it’s really cold."

In response, the Location, Location and Location host replied: "I cannot RT this often enough. It is the way to deal with the majority of mould & damp problems. Lack of understanding of the science of this is a huge issue."

Ever since, Kirstie has reposted various responses from people replying to her, raising awareness of the incredibly simple, but highly effective trick.

One follower penned: "Yup - listed building expert told us to do this. Reduces moisture inside and makes heating quicker and cheaper. It’s faster to heat dry air than moist air".

Another replied to her: "I’ve been doing this every morning since reading this tweet and I can’t explain you the difference it’s made. I don’t have damp but the feeling in my apartment has totally changed. Feels fresh and airy. Obvious I know but I love it!! Thanks!", to which Kirstie responded: "This has made my day [red heart emoji]".

After receiving fan questions about whether it might impact heating bills, Kirstie clarified that she does it for ten minutes every morning.

"You only need to leave it open for 10 minutes [at] a time. Open it when you're making your bed and tidying up," she said.

Kirstie's 'homemade home' you can stay in

Kirstie and her husband Ben Andersen have two properties in the UK: their Notting Hill property, purchased in 2006, and a six-bedroom cottage in Devon, named Meadowgate Cottage, which is listed on Classic Cottages.

Kirstie's holiday home is so amazing

The home was the backdrop for Kirstie's Homemade Home, the show where she showed off her craft and upcycling skills. It houses 14 people, and a seven-night stay costs upwards of £2,600. Meadowgate Cottage features the lived-in charm that Kirstie is best known for, with eclectic furnishings and homemade decor.

With two sitting rooms, a huge kitchen with an AGA, a utility room, a games room and a roll-top bath in the bathroom, it's quite the luxury stay.

Though Kirstie, Ben and her two children Oscar and Bay visit in the summer, it is available to rent when they are not there.