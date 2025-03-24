Alesha Dixon's highly unusual living situation with ex Azuka Ononye

Alesha Dixon and her partner of 18 years, Azuka Ononye, have gone their separate ways.

The couple, who are parents to two daughters, Azura, 10, and four-year-old Anaya, were first reported to have split at the end of last year, now the pair are further into their separation and navigating it for the sake of their children.

The Sun reports that Alesha is being open with family and friends about their break-up and how they're still living together.

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon split last year

Alesha Dixon and ex-partner Azuka Ononye's usual living situation

Despite the separation, Alesha and Azuka are putting their troubles aside and putting their family first.

The exes are still living under one roof with their two girls so that they can co-parent as effectively as possible.

In November, when news began circulating that Alesha and Azuka had called things off for good, it was reported that Alesha felt the relationship had become more of a friendship.

The family are fortunate in that their home has ample space for them to continue living under one roof despite no longer being in a relationship.

© @aleshaofficial/Instagram Alesha Dixon with her husband Azuka Ononye and their two children, Azura Sienna and Anaya Safiya

The former Mis-Teeq singer and MC lives with Azuka and their daughters reside in a stunning three-bedroom property in Welwyn Garden City, which is her hometown, in Hertfordshire.

The house is estimated to have cost around £1.5 million and has plenty of impressive features including huge walk-in wardrobes, a bespoke kitchen with marble features and a central island, a state-of-the-art gym with plenty of equipment and studio space, as well as ample space in their garden.

© @aleshaofficial/Instagram The couple first got together around 2006

Alesha's gym also has floor-to-ceiling mirrors and wooden flooring, with mats, a bench, weights and cardio equipment, as well as a television mounted on the wall, meaning the fitness fanatic can complete a killer workout from the comfort of her own home.

Alesha and her family live in an impressive home in Hertfordshire

Alesha and Azuka split after 18 years

The pair have been together since circa 2006 and later welcomed their children.

For a long time, the couple never married however in 2017 Alesha sparked reports that they had tied the knot by referring to him as her "lovely husband" during an appearance on Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

© @aleshaofficial/Instagram Alesha and Azuka met in the industry

However, neither spoke out about whether a wedding in fact took place. If it did, the pair, who have always been quite private, decided to keep the details to themselves.

© @aleshaofficial/Instagram The pair are continuing to co-parent their two daughters

Prior to her relationship with Azuka, Alesha was married to So Solid Crew rapper Harvey for a year but split amid him cheating on her with singer Javine Hylton, a scandal that made headline news at the time.

Azuka was working as a dancer for Mis-Teeq before they became an item.