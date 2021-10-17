Ciara makes fans melt in a bodysuit and booties in the massive closet of our dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Ciara turned up the heat on Instagram as she showed off her enviable physique in nothing but a black long-sleeved bodysuit, white lace-up booties, and a furry white bucket hat, but there was something else in the photo we couldn’t stop staring at.

And we’re not just talking about the fur stole emblazoned with ‘Love’ from her new LITA by Ciara collection that she wrapped around her body.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ciara reveals weight loss plan after giving birth to third child

It was the insane closet in her stunning Los Angeles home where she struck a pose in the ensemble, which could be seen in a photo she uploaded on Instagram.

The massive room, which happens to be the closet of our dreams, is lined with white drawers, mirrored closets, and a floor-to-ceiling mirror perfect for putting together ensembles, and that was just the portion of the space that was visible.

Ciara's closet is the size of a living room

We could also see a glimpse of a wooden and stainless steel mirrored vanity in part of the room.

We tracked down a few of Ciara’s pieces on Nordstrom. The mom-of-three’s bodysuit comes in black and gray.

LITA by Ciara Heart Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $98, Nordstrom

LITA by Ciara Kiss Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $168, Nordstrom

"LOVE. That’s all," Ciara captioned the photo.

Fans swooned over the snap, dropping heart eye and fire emojis in the comments. "You look amazing," one follower wrote. Another chimed in: "Wow Ciara you look absolutely gorgeous!"

Ciara’s gorgeous closet aside, she’s been heavily promoting her LITA by Ciara collection, which dropped in August.

Ciara launched her new collection in August - and it has 160 pieces in it

LITA, which stands for "love is the answer," is the Level Up singer's first women’s clothing line, and it made its debut with 160 items, 150 of which are sold on thehouseoflrc.com, and several for grabs on Nordstrom.com and in select store locations.

The pieces in the collection are priced between $68 to $895, and 3% of every purchase will go directly to the Why Not You Foundation, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson’s nonprofit organization, “which is dedicated to empowering today’s youth,” the company revealed in their Instagram Story.

"This is a lifelong dream," Ciara told Women’s Wear Daily. "I have a bucket list of things, my entrepreneurial bucket list, and I would say that this is one of those things that I’ve been wanting to do for years."

