Princess Beatrice's AI-powered hack for 'peace of mind' with premature baby Athena

Princess Beatrice may have grown up within the royal family, attending state occasions and regal parties, but she's a mum to two beautiful daughters and has the same worries as the rest of us.

To ensure she can keep a watchful eye on her new baby girl, Athena, who was born prematurely, the royal uses a Nanit pro baby monitor £224 / $249, the brand has told HELLO!.

The big USP of this particular AI baby monitor is giving parents ultimate 'peace of mind' as the device tracks a baby's breathing motion, breaths per minute and sleep cycle.

As Beatrice's husband has a busy job as the founder and CEO of Banda Property, an architecture and design house, he is often travelling for work, and this handy tool will mean he can check in on Athena via an app even when he's hundreds of miles away.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, who has two boys, is also a fan of the device and Sofia Vergara and Gigi Hadid are other famous faces who have used the monitor for their little bundles of joy.

Beatrice told the brand that Eugenie was "always on her Nanit app," constantly checking in on her baby for peace of mind whenever she was away.

Beatrice's traumatic birth

The sisters are extremely close and when Beatrice published a deeply personal essay published in British Vogue, about Athena's premature arrival, her sister was quick to support her publicly.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie with her sons

Eugenie took to Instagram to share her support after the article's publication, posting a snap of the mother-daughter duo alongside a sweet message.

"Proud of you Beabea and mighty Athena," she wrote. The 35-year-old then provided a link to the essay, writing, "This is why Bea's article is so important."

Beatrice has recently taken on a new role, becoming Borne's newest patron after her unexpected birth journey.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Princess Beatrice of York attends prematurity research charity Borne's Wonderland Gala with newly announced patron Princess Beatrice of York at The V&A on 6 March

Borne is a non-profit organisation aiming to end premature births through extensive medical research.

"The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter," she shared at the Borne Wonderland fundraising gala in March.

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."

Where is Beatrice raising her daughters?

Beatrice and Edoardo are settled in the Cotswolds

The Princess has a base in the Cotswolds with her husband and children, and while there are hardly any photos of the ultra-private residence, a few details are known about it.

The family put down roots in the Cotswolds in 2021 when they purchased a farmhouse there estimated to be worth around £3.5 million.

Since acquiring the residence, they have renovated their guesthouse and are fortunate enough to have an outdoor swimming pool. They have reportedly erected a six-foot security fence on their land for the sake of privacy.