Amanda Owen’s hardy response to 'draining' family life on the farm

Amanda Owen has a busy life at Ravenseat Farm with her nine children and ex Clive Owen, and on Monday, she shared a candid comment about her "draining" life.

"School holidays can be draining," she penned, alongside a photograph of her daughter unblocking a drain outside with a pole, making light of the situation. She added a "no problem" GIF to reinforce the fact that she and her brood can tackle anything.

Amanda made light of the stress of school holidays

Earlier in the week, she shared another uplifting message. "Spring appears to have sprung," she began the upbeat post, adding: "The children have been absorbed in watching the frogspawn hatch and seeing the tadpoles and froglets.

"Hopefully nurturing the ability to be resilient and strong without losing any gentleness and wonderment at what we are blessed with."

Fans loved the positivity, with one writing: "Excellent philosophies" and another adding: " You are an inspirational mother and your children are a representation of your strength and good guidance."

Amanda now homeschools her son Sydney, and often shares updates online about what he's been getting up to at home.

A brush with social services

© Instagram Amanda Owen often shares updates with her children

Amanda's less conventional way of raising her children, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy, has caused controversy in the past, though.

"I got a yellow flag from social services... I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she candidly revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

Amanda and her brood

Her loyal followers have defended her parenting style in the past, and when she shared a snap of the kids playing on the riverbank, one commented: "And to think some question your parenting style. What an amazing activity very few will experience in their lifetime, never mind this young."

A new home

Amanda and Clive's home renovation

It's been a period of change for the family as they have relocated into a new property after years of renovations

The family's major renovation project is a house called Anty John's, which is close to their farm, Ravenseat. Amanda and her ex-partner Clive first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof. The residence was bought via auction, and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much they actually paid for it.

© LORNA ROACH The former couple have worked together on it

We've seen a few pictures of the property along the way and the Owens have laid everything bare in their own series, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids. Fans are eagerly awaiting a new series and every time Amanda posts about the show, comments are left like, "Is there a series 2. If so, when?" and, "Is there a second series of our farm next door? I really hope so!"

