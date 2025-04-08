Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Owen’s hardy response to 'draining' family life on the farm
amanda owen in jacket with hood up

The Our Yorkshire Farm star has shared a family update

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Amanda Owen has a busy life at Ravenseat Farm with her nine children and ex Clive Owen, and on Monday, she shared a candid comment about her "draining" life.

"School holidays can be draining," she penned, alongside a photograph of her daughter unblocking a drain outside with a pole, making light of the situation. She added a "no problem" GIF to reinforce the fact that she and her brood can tackle anything.

girl unblocking drain outside by stone wall
Amanda made light of the stress of school holidays

Earlier in the week, she shared another uplifting message. "Spring appears to have sprung," she began the upbeat post, adding: "The children have been absorbed in watching the frogspawn hatch and seeing the tadpoles and froglets.

"Hopefully nurturing the ability to be resilient and strong without losing any gentleness and wonderment at what we are blessed with."

Fans loved the positivity, with one writing: "Excellent philosophies" and another adding: " You are an inspirational mother and your children are a representation of your strength and good guidance."

Amanda now homeschools her son Sydney, and often shares updates online about what he's been getting up to at home.

A brush with social services

Amanda Owen taking a selfie with her daughters© Instagram
Amanda Owen often shares updates with her children

Amanda's less conventional way of raising her children, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clementine and Nancy, has caused controversy in the past, though.

"I got a yellow flag from social services... I believe there is a happy medium whereby you do let the kids climb trees," she candidly revealed while speaking at the Hay Festival of Literature & Arts.

amanda owen children
Amanda and her brood

Her loyal followers have defended her parenting style in the past, and when she shared a snap of the kids playing on the riverbank, one commented: "And to think some question your parenting style. What an amazing activity very few will experience in their lifetime, never mind this young."

A new home

anty-johns-cottage-exterior
Amanda and Clive's home renovation

It's been a period of change for the family as they have relocated into a new property after years of renovations

The family's major renovation project is a house called Anty John's, which is close to their farm, Ravenseat. Amanda and her ex-partner Clive first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, while it was a ruin with a caved-in roof. The residence was bought via auction, and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much they actually paid for it.

Amanda and Clive are working together to restore Anty John's Farm© LORNA ROACH
The former couple have worked together on it

We've seen a few pictures of the property along the way and the Owens have laid everything bare in their own series, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids. Fans are eagerly awaiting a new series and every time Amanda posts about the show, comments are left like, "Is there a series 2. If so, when?" and, "Is there a second series of our farm next door? I really hope so!"

Amanda Owen: 5 surprising facts

Amanda Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm© LORNA ROACH

1. Afternoon tea with Amanda 

Amanda's farm in Ravenseat is located on the Coast-to-Coast walking route, allowing her to offer cream teas in the summer. Visitors can even stay on site to enjoy the experience. 

2. TV show inspiration

A fan of the show All Creatures Great and Small, Amanda was inspired by the books and the real-life series to pursue a career as a farm vet. 

3. Media backlash 

After her 22-year relationship with Clive Owens ended, Amanda made headlines for her reported five-year affair with businessman Robert Davis, whom she met through her exes' work. Both Amanda and Clive defended the backlash, explaining their relationship had ended before her romance with Robert began. 

4.  Rising stars

Amanda's children are following in her footsteps. Her son Reuben stars in a six-part Channel 5 series called Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales. Her youngest trio — Annas, Nancy, and Clemmy — gained attention on Sky Kids' show Pooch Mooch, proving that TV runs in the family.

5. Net worth

Amanda's net worth is reported to be over £1 million, with annual earnings of over £250,000, according to Entertainment Daily

